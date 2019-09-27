Roses to Tristin Duncan, a junior at Effingham High School, who is making waves in the Effingham Hearts football program. As EDN reporter Kaitlin Cordes wrote this week, The wide receiver broke the school record for career receiving yards, busting a record held by Steve Klosterman, who played more than 50 years ago. Duncan’s career yardage sits at 1,381; Klosterman’s record was 1,267 yards. According to Max Preps, Duncan broke the record during the Hearts’ win over Jerseyville. Duncan totaled 91 yards off six receptions in his record breaking night. Duncan recalled the moment he crossed the goal line after trotting in to the tune of his record-setting run. He said an announcement was made over the loud speaker at the Hearts’ recent home game that he had set the school record. “It was pretty cool. It was exciting for me because it’s something that I’ve been working toward for a while, and it’s always been a goal of mine,” Duncan told Cordes. “I thought that I was going to break it last game, and then like this game, I was kind of surprised that it actually happened.”
Speaking of sports, your EDN editor’s beloved Chicago Cubs really tanked the end of their season. Heading into the weekend series against the Cardinals, they’ve lost nine straight – including four to the Cardinals at Wrigley, where thorns are now growing instead of ivy. Congratulations to the Cards and Brewers. It was an exciting season. Until this last week – for Cubs fans, anyway. And here we thought that phrase Cubs fans had been mouthing for decades was finally put to rest after 2016: There’s always next year.
Roses to EHS Manufacturing Skills Teacher Ty Totten, who was recognized Monday at the Unit 40 Board of Education meeting as an educator in the “Those Who Excel in Education.” EHS Principal Kurt Roberts told the board that Totten, who has taught for seven years in Effingham school district, was named for the award for the 2019-2020 school year. To be considered for the recognition, he was nominated and then he applied through a series of recommendations from educators and community members. He teaches trades such as welding, Computer Aided Drafting (CAD); Computer Numerical Control (CNC); and 3D printing, in his manufacturing skills classes. He also teaches adult welding classes with Lake Land College. Totten said his students will also assist the Lake Land College students classes and do so on a volunteer basis.
That was a roseworthy policy change by the Unit 40 school board this week. It has to do with cellphone confiscation by the district. Officials say the change adds a layer of safety for students. Now, phones confiscated by a teacher or principal will be held in the office until a parent or guardian picks it up. The parent or guardian will be notified the day the student was found to be in violation of the policy and the way to get the phone back is to have a parent or guardian collect it that same day, between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on school days. It used to be that the phone could be held for up to five days. Certainly it can be a pain when students improperly use their phones during class. But these days, cellphones are important for safety reasons. The change makes sense.
Roses to the organizers and participants of the “Salute to Veterans” held last weekend. The 10-hour event featured food, drinks, music, socializing and displays on the grounds of the Effingham Performance Center. “It is local community members who create retreats for veterans and their families,” said President Luke Althoff of Freedom 68, which hosted the event. Althoff also served in the U.S. Army from 2000 to 2008, both active and reserve duties. Volunteers with the nonprofit organization hold fundraisers and obtain sponsors to pay for events like the one Saturday. Althoff said the idea originated with founder and Vice President Mike Brookshier, who had the goal to get veterans and civilians together and to thank those veterans for their service.
