Roses to The Essentials. Like The Avengers and The Justice League, The Essentials are all the heroes working every day to keep us afloat during this time of coronavirus. The Effingham Daily News has been profiling just a few of the hundreds – perhaps thousands – of people across our area who are part of this team. They don’t wear capes or have superpowers. They just have a sense of a community and responsibility. Some that we’ll write about in the days and weeks ahead already have high profiles in our community. Others you may never have heard of. We owe them all our thanks. If you know an Essential we should profile, drop a note to news@effinghamdailynews.com
Lickin’ My Chicken & Pullin’ My Pork BBQ plans to set up in the Effingham Performance Center parking lot on Sunday at 11 a.m. to give away nearly 1,000 pulled pork sandwiches to area children. Parents can drive through the lot and tell workers how many children they have and they will be given a sandwich for each to take home, according to owner Andrew McGee. “Everyone will stay in their cars,” said McGee, noting that the plan has been approved by the Effingham County Health Department and Effingham police. The giveaway will last as long as there are sandwiches to give away. “Effingham County has blessed my business very significantly, and paying it back like this is what I want to do,” McGee said. Donations will be accepted to benefit the veterans organization Freedom 68.
Lake Land College has taken steps to help support local hospitals by gathering personal protective equipment (PPE) to donate to local hospitals. Some of the items donated to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon include gloves, protective gowns, hand sanitizer, masks and sanitization wipes. The college has also donated several boxes of isolation gowns, shoe covers and disposable masks.
Some Flora residents have been spending their free time during the COVID-19 pandemic to give back to their community and beyond. Members of a local quilt guild, a doctor and others in the town are using their sewing talents to create face masks for those who are running low in the medical field. Beth Cooper of the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild said she and many of the guild members began making the fabric masks after receiving several messages on Facebook about the need for them in bigger hospitals. “Deaconess (Hospital) in Evansville was specifically asking for masks, so many members wanted to help and make masks,” Cooper told EDN reporter KAitlin Cordes. “Because of social distancing, we announced on our Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild Facebook page for each member that felt led to make masks to make some and send them wherever they choose.”
Roses to the Senate and House and President Trump for the unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that became law Friday. As the Associated Press put it: “Acting with unity and resolve unseen since the 9/11 attacks, Washington moved urgently to stem an economic free fall caused by widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus that have shuttered schools, closed businesses and brought American life in many places to a virtual standstill.” The legislation will provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child. Please don’t spend yours on toilet paper. Not that you can find any these days.
No thorns this week. Your EDN editor didn’t have the heart. There’s too much alarming news these days to dwell there. Maybe in the weeks ahead there will be thorns to deliver. But for now, roses to you and your family. Stay safe. Stay home. When you must go out, keep your social distance. Try to think of all the saved up hugs that will be given on that day sure to come when this has passed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.