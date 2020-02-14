Farewell roses are in order for EDN senior reporter Dawn Schabbing. Friday was her last day with the newspaper. For nearly five years Dawn has covered the doings at Effingham City Hall, Unit 40 schools, and the Effingham Water Authority. Effingham residents are better citizens because of Dawn’s outstanding work keeping them informed. And she’s also a skillful writer of feature stories that have brought smiles and tears over the years. Your EDN editor already misses her expertise, curisoity and dedication to fair and balanced reporting. Kaitlin Cordes will be taking over Dawn’s city hall beat.
EDN reporters Kaitlin Cordes and Crystal Reed reported this week on a roseworthy effort getting underway in Effingham County. The county will soon launch an initiative called “Management and Planning Programs Involving Non-metropolitan Groups,” or MAPPING. It mirrors the efforts some communities in the county have already begun. Effingham County has enlisted the help of the MAPPING the Future of Your Community program through the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University. Effingham County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Norma Lansing said the chamber and Effingham Regional Growth Alliance initiated work with the program to determine what Effingham County would look like in the future. “The effort began with a group of community leaders who wanted to see the communities in Effingham County work together and determine what we want the future of Effingham County to look like,” Lansing said. To participate in the program, become a sponsor or donate to the program, contact Jamie Niemerg at jniemerg@effinghamcountychamber.com or call the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce at 217-347-4147.
Capitol News Illinois reported this thorny development this week: “U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is accusing the U.S. Department of Agriculture of playing favorites with trade war aid payments by giving more money to southern cotton farmers who were less affected by the trade war than Illinois soybean farmers. ‘USDA has overcompensated southern cotton growers, whose market losses are small and whose prices have gone up, with more aid on a county-by-county basis than Illinois’ soybean farmers,’ Durbin said in a statement Monday. Durbin, a Democrat who sits on the Senate agriculture committee, made the accusation after the USDA last week distributed the third and final round of aid payments to farmers affected by the ongoing trade war with China.
Roses to the news this week that the former Helen Matthes Library has a new owner. With a single sealed bid to open, the Effingham Library Board accepted a proposal to sell the former library building that’s been empty since 2015, on Monday. Community Opportunities, based in Nokomis, a regional not-for-profit title holding corporation, will be the new owner of the former Helen Matthes Library, located at 100 East Market Ave., Effingham. The organization is such that it holds titles of properties and leases it to not-for-profit groups. It currently has seven facilities that it owns and leases to such groups. In the library’s situation, after an extensive renovation, the building will be leased to CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs, Community Opportunities reported on Monday.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture on Friday issued this thorny reminder for farm workers to stay safe when working in and around grain bins as part of Grain Bin Safety Week. The annual period for awareness runs from February 16 through February 22. With 2019 crop conditions drawing comparisons to 2009 when crops were stored in relatively wet conditions, this year’s safety week takes great importance. The 2009 crop led to a dangerous environment surrounding grain bins in 2010. According to Purdue University, 2010 was the most hazardous year on record for grain bin accidents, with 59 entrapments and 26 deaths nationwide. “It’s easy to become complacent when workers have been in and out of bins for years and never had any problems,” said Joe Small, Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Bureau Chief of Warehouses. “People often think they are big enough, strong enough, or fast enough to get out of flowing grain. All too often, problems can snowball out of control quickly. It’s important for everyone to be vigilant and keep personal safety front of mind.”
