I haven’t written anything in a long time, but I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to thank Marilyn Wirth for the finely written satirical piece that appeared in the Wednesday, Oct. 16 edition of the EDN.
Satire is defined as “a work holding up human vices and folly to ridicule and scorn.” Without even mentioning his name, Mrs. Wirth lays bare the many moral failings and defects of Donald J. Trump. And they are many.
By stating that hubris should change to humility, it’s obvious that Mrs. Wirth is referring to President Trump. Nothing cries out hubris more than saying you have great and unmatched wisdom. Or that you are a stable genius, the greatest president ever, and God’s chosen. That’s hubris, with a large dash of narcissism.
By defining meekness as being humble, and submissive to authority and the rule of law, Mrs. Wirth points out how very lacking in meekness Mr. Trump actually is. After all, a meek person wouldn’t ignore subpoenas and encourage others to do the same. A meek person wouldn’t urge people to withhold testimony before House committees.
Donald Trump is the poster child for many, if not all, of the other things Mrs. Wirth says need to change. They include the following: retribution, contention, resistance, ignorance, rudeness, cruelty, disorder, uproar, animosity, violence, and selfishness. Thank you, Mrs. Wirth for pointing them out.
No civil or intelligent discussion can take place if one refuses to acknowledge that the above is fact. And it is a fact, no matter how many times one screams “fake news.” The stench of those things on Donald J. Trump reeks to high Heaven. He thrives on it.
I’m quite certain that Mrs. Wirth shares my belief that there is no excusing or condoning the man’s boorish and churlish behavior. And yet it’s inexplicable that a large number of people choose to put on blinders and swear their undying support and adulation for such a man.
In addition to exposing Mr. Trump’s weaknesses, Mrs. Wirth cleverly shows the need to protect one’s First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful assembly: “Yes, lashing out and having temper tantrums as adults will get you nowhere, except maybe arrested!”
It may even get one fired. Just ask Woody Hayes, Bob Knight, and others of that ilk. And, in some bizarre way, it can also get one elected President of the United States. Go figure!
But peaceful protest, like the young people Mrs. Wirth remains hopeful for, is good. One need only look to the recent past to see how young people have taken it upon themselves to demand new gun legislation and the need to deal with global warming. It is a way to conquer, in a positive way, their anger and frustration.
Yes, sometimes protesting can result in arrest, as Mrs. Wirth points out with Jane Fonda’s arrest for taking part in climate change protests. But sometimes one has to get arrested for things to change. As examples, look to Rosa Parks, Dr. King, and Mahatma Gandhi.
By attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mrs. Wirth actually highlights the need for change in order to save the world. “I say we should save our planet,” wrote Mrs. Wirth, “AND the children.” What better way than to implement some of Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestions such as changing our eating habits, the cars we drive, how we heat and cool our homes, and how we build them. Seems reasonable to me.
Or we can continue to gut and eliminate EPA regulations, ease restrictions on mining and deforestation, push fossil fuels over alternative sources of energy, and let the fat cats who make money off such things run amok.
In her column, Mrs. Wirth speaks about “being open and receptive to other people’s feelings.” She hopes and prays that “we will find a way to air our disagreements, yet still allow each other’s point of view to not hurt our relationships with family, friends, coworkers and our other fellow citizens.”
But if Mrs. Wirth, and others who believe as she does, can’t objectively acknowledge that at least some of what I have written — though admittedly sarcastic in many ways —has validity, that it is true and factual, then she’s right: “the dissension in our country is very troubling.”
