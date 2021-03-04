Roger Eddy is a retired member of the Illinois House and served on the Special Investigative Committee on the impeachment of Rod Blagojevich. He served the 109th District as a Republican from 2003 to 2012. Recently, he authored a book highlighting the impeachment of Blagojevich. The book, “A Front Row Seat – The Impeachment of Rod Blagojevich,” is available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.