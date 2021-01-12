Last summer when I sat down to interview Wayne Kaufman, known to three generations of Aurorans as "Red the Barber," he was in decent health for a man in his 80s, but upset that the pandemic had prematurely forced him to retire after an impressive 63 years of cutting hair, most at a barber shop at West Aurora Plaza.
The stricter guidelines that followed the March lockdown meant too many changes for this old-timer who had already seen the number of city barber shops shrink from over 100 to a mere handful by the time he decided to hang up his well-worn scissors and razors.
As I wrote in that August column, there was no doubt the pandemic had quickly changed life for this beloved business owner who was barber to mayors, doctors, lawyers, bankers, teachers, coaches, clergy and police officers, not to mention those in the trades and other blue-collar careers.
"I lost everything I ever worked for," Wayne told me, tears welling in his eyes as he recalled the close relationships he built while cutting hair for over six decades in this city.
Unfortunately, Red the Barber fell victim to COVID-19 again in 2020, only this time he lost more than his career.
On Dec. 26, 87-year-old Wayne Kaufman died at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora about 45 minutes after his loved ones said their FaceTime goodbyes while he struggled for those final breaths, his death yet one more reminder of the cruelty this disease inflicts not only on those whose bodies have been invaded but on those left behind.
Irene Kaufman, so proud of her husband's impressive stint as an Aurora barber, never got a chance to kiss him or hold his hand or touch his face in the rollercoaster month preceding his death.
On Nov. 30 he was transported to the hospital following an apparent heart attack in the couple's Yorkville home. Although Wayne's potassium was low and electrolytes were off, doctors could find nothing particularly wrong with his heart that had undergone a bypass a few years earlier, Irene told me. So after a week at Rush Copley, he was taken to a local nursing home to begin recuperation where, a few days later, Wayne was the only resident in the facility to test positive for COVID.
"Where he got it," she said, "we really can't be sure."
A week of struggling with the virus at the rehab facility resulted in a return to Rush Copley, but Wayne continued to grow weaker as drugs and oxygen did nothing to improve his condition.
Doctors told her even a ventilator would not save him, Irene said, and would only make his final days that much more difficult.
"He was really suffering," she said. "It was just horrible."
And so, her husband received the last rites of the Catholic Church on Christmas Day. And at 6 p.m. the following evening, the family, including four sons who lived out of state, gathered virtually around the dying patriarch. And for at least an hour they prayed through iPads and iPhones, sang songs and recalled "stories of his life with the boys" that included a wonderful childhood working and playing at the family's two-acre home on Aurora's West Side, as well as lots of hunting and fishing trips and vacations to Disney World.
"No one ever told us that our time with him was up," said Irene, who is also dealing with the sudden death of her daughter-in-law to a heart attack in September. "They let us have as much time as we needed ... and he was listening. He knew what was going on."
For Rush Copley nurse Amber Bailey, who has been working in the COVID unit since March, this deathbed scenario has become all to familiar, and yes, she admits, even harder during the holidays when "families should be together."
Bailey took over for Pat Searcy, the nurse who helped the Kaufman family through that tough farewell call. Which meant she was with Wayne when the CPAP mask was removed, he was given a sedative and put on a different kind of oxygen as he took his final breath.
"I talk to them at the end of life. I pray. They are listening," Bailey told me, just as she was about to start yet one more emotionally exhausting shift.
"I take a moment of silence to remember who they were. You keep them in the back of your mind. Then you take a step back and treat the next patient.
"You never get used to it."
The Korean War veteran was given a full military burial as he was laid to rest in his hometown of Somonauk. And because surging COVID-19 statistics kept three of his sons from making it back to the funeral, the family plans to hold a service later this year when more friends and family can gather to remember the life of a kind man who loved his country and community while embracing family and God above all else.
