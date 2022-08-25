“The Fair Must Go On,” was the focus all week despite far less than ideal weather.
We started out good with about 60 runners for the Barnyard run. This year’s car show was the largest ever, with 80 entries. I picked a 1923 Ford Roadster for the President’s Choice Trophy. Even though it was 99 years old it looked spectacular. The first ever antique tractor show featured about 30 entries. The new Cdubs Inflatable opened each day noon to 10 p.m. Saturday thru Monday.
As I drove through the infield parking lot Saturday afternoon, I realized just how the Lucas Oil Pro Pull was a national event. I started to read the license plates on the semi-trucks, I saw Kentucky, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, California, North Carolina, Nebraska and Missouri. I got to the tenth truck before I saw an Illinois plate. These were all professional pullers with great tractors and trucks. The California entry placed second in his class.
The $5 per gallon gas price cut into the number of entries for our multi state Ranch Sorting on Saturday and Sunday.
Noon Sunday was the ribbon cutting for the new “Barnyard Playground.” This new playground was busy throughout the entire fair. The all-weather rubber surface and lots of playground choices made it a popular destination for many families.
Starting at 1 pm Sunday we had 11 harness races. We had harness racing each day except Tuesday. We ran the Tuesday program at noon on Wednesday just before the “Downstate Classic.” Several races on Wednesday exceeded a $10,000 payout. This day of racing was the largest payout in the fair history.
Congratulations to our new Jr. Miss, Kyndal Fearday who was selected on Sunday night. I want to also congratulate and welcome Anna Carrell to her new reign as Effingham County Fair Queen and wish her good luck as she competes in January at the state convention for state Queen.
The 4-H auction set an all-time high in the total sales dollars of animals. Thanks to the tremendous support of the businesses in the Effingham area for coming out to support the 4-H kids.
After more than two inches of rain Wednesday night we still had a full rodeo on Thursday night. The fair maintenance crew worked after midnight to clear the track for the concert setup on Friday.
After the horse races on Friday, 344 kids came out of the grandstand to run the length of the grandstand for a dollar and an ice cream sandwich.
With Austin Edwards as an opener and Scotty McCreery as the main attraction we set a record attendance for a concert with over 3,800 people. Thank God the weather was good that night. We will have a hard time next year to pick an up and coming performer like Scotty.
The Community Showcase was well received and will be back next year along with the many Commercial Displays in the Schuetzenfest Building.
Brian Lange, Ellie Mae and Jake Schumacher did a great job of entertainment at the free stage.
The carnival did not open on Tuesday as planned and was only open about an hour on Wednesday but had a good run on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
We closed strong with a good showing at the demo derby on Saturday night.
The rain made parking a real challenge, so Livin’-It-Up Transportation hauled in people from five locations. Thanks to Altamont High School, Altamont Grade School, Bleacher Factory, Effingham Equity and First Baptist Church for allowing us to use their parking lots.
I want to thank the board and officers for all of their efforts before and during the fair. They are Dale Laue, Rex Homann, Teri Schaefer; Secretary, Danielle Alwardt; Treasurer, Wendell Alwardt, Darren Feldkamp, Darrel Gressel, Michelle Loy, George Soltwedel, Dean Wetherell, Jon Becker, Dennis Finfrock, Jennifer Hecht, Fred Percival, Emilie Wall and Howard Winter.
Dennis Vaughn and his crew did an outstanding job keeping the grounds clean and ready for the next day.
We have a great fair made possible by the business community in the Effingham area. Thank you to all our Sponsors. We will need your help next year to continue to bring you a first-class fair.
Thank you everyone for coming to the Effingham County Fair!
Phillip Hartke is the Effingham County Fair Board President
