I am praying for the children and families from the shooting in Texas and every other shooting and stabbing and vehicular murder of children. No parent should have to bury a child like this.
The problem is not the gun! The problem is mental health issues! If the problem is the gun, then why are we not outlawing every motor vehicle, as they are involved in DUI crashes, etc.?
I would bet that every shooter in these mass shootings has some sort of emotional or psychological issue that has been unresolved. I would like to see support for a law or laws that would tax every gun and bullet with a lock box tax that ONLY goes toward providing mental health counseling in every school in America. These kids today are suffering many issues that are unresolved and they are like pressure cookers with no relief valves. These mental health counselors can be that relief valve to help these young minds to work through issues and challenges. The COVID lockdowns just made things worse.
The human mind needs interactions with other human beings. When these young students and adults are only texting, emailing, and using Social Media, they are not seeing the other persons facial expressions and cannot her the tone of their voices. They will do or say things that they would not necessarily say in person. They may have 1,000 “Friends” on Facebook or Tik Tok but they are lonely and depressed. It has been shown that the more “Friends” someone has on Social Media, the lonelier they are.
My second point on this issue is to address the nutritional component of our children today. Many kids are not getting the proper nutrition at home and at school. We as a community are providing cheap nutritionally depleted food for our children and wonder why their brains do not function well in school and our tests score lag behind other nations.
If you look up the Appleton, Wis. school district, they noticed years ago that when they closed the campus of one of their high schools during lunch and rebuilt their cafeteria with healthy foods and a salad bar, things started to change. They took out all soda and replaced them with water and fruit juices. They provided baskets of fruit, including apples, oranges, bananas, and pears in each classroom at the beginning of each day. Within seven months, 75% of their discipline problems were resolved. Why are we not paying attention to this?
Addressing the nutritional components and the psychological health of our students should be our top priorities. Please help! Guns are not the problem. They are a tool!
I have a grandchild that has been trying to get into a counselor for months without success. The reason is that we do not have enough counselors and they are not readily available in all communities. I would think that all gun owners would be willing to pay a slightly higher tax for these services provided it is put in a lock box, so that it is only used for mental health services for the kids in schools, etc. But it should not fall only to gun owners to do this. We as parents must take responsibility for this issue in our communities.
I would appreciate your thoughts on this and would be willing to sit on a panel to bring gun owners and non-gun owners in addition to healthcare providers and nutritional experts, together to discuss the pros/cons of this issue.
Feel free to email me with your solutions to this problem at drpaul4health@gmail.com
Paul G. Rhodes is a Doctor of Chiropractic and lives in Effingham.
