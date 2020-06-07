George Floyd’s death at the hands of police seems to illustrate a too often scenario of our culture. Officer Chauvin with an aggressive mindset had no conscience to restrain his power over another individual. The three onlooker officers were of a passive mindset not willing to take a stand; likely raised to go along to get along. Society does not benefit from either of these mindsets.
I attended the demonstration on the courthouse lawn Saturday and was encouraged that we have a large number of young people who have chosen to take a stand against racial prejudice and hatred in general. It was in the southern IL tradition of peaceful protest. Some will disagree and say that we don’t have a problem or voicing dissent is unnecessary. This demonstration brought to mind other situations that caused individuals and groups to take a stand. The list includes those who take part in Right to Life demonstrations, professionals who pointed out the inequity of baring Christians from meeting in their house of worship, State Representative Baily challenging our governor, and those who take time to attend elected officials meetings to name a few.
For those of us who have really never experienced serious discrimination; there was probably one sign that said it best; “I understand that I don’t understand.” This lack of understanding applies to a lot of situations. It is not just racial issues but economic, sexual abuse, drug addiction, or feeling unloved. I am not sure that we can ever understand the depth of the hurt, insecurity, or lack of will that accompanies these situations but we can at least try harder. We can develop a relationship with people who are “different” than us. We can open our minds by reading and listening to others opinions, research, and varied news sources. We can read about the man Jesus in the four Gospels and emulate his concern for the less fortunate. We can think more before we speak or express body language that often speaks louder than words. We can truly begin to care about our impact on others. You notice that I used the word “try” because perfection is not attainable but most people do appreciate those who make an effort to be kind and sympathetic.
Taking a stand involves risk. Not every one will agree with you. You just might be wrong. We always learn from the experience and typically everybody else gains something as well. Taking a stand is more than expressing an opinion or posting a comment on Facebook. It involves action and leadership and some continuing dialogue with those who care to listen. I think we must be careful to not create martyrs but rather condemn the acts of aggression and thoughtless conduct. We must use these violations of conscience to do some introspection on our own. Take time to talk with family and seek ways to counteract hate and prejudice in a constructive manner. We must overcome the fears we feel by gaining knowledge and eliminating the unknowns which lead to that fear.
I am a product of the 60s when the civil rights and Black Power demonstrations were challenging the status quo. I witnessed first hand Dr King make his passionate speech to our national church youth group. Later as an Army officer I experienced the defiant Black Power salutes from our troops. I can tell you that Dr. King's speech was far more effective in influencing my young mind that the defiance of Black Power. This contrast is why I endorse peaceful demonstrations as opposed to destructive riots. Not only must we have a just cause but we must appeal to the reasoned senses and not raw emotions.
All too long we have championed the thoughts of being politically correct and ignoring the problems, not wanting to experience the discomforts of disagreement. Some would say I like to argue but I have found that debate is a valuable learning tool. Many times there can be two acceptable solutions or answers but other times it involves eating crow and admitting that there is a better idea. I think the quote by Jackie Robinson might be Apropos here “Life is not a spectator sport.”
