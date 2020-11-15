There’s no doubt 2020 was not the year anyone expected it to be. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced students everywhere to attend school online from their home. For college students like me, the experience taught many life lessons that won’t disappear anytime soon.
As a junior at the University of Illinois, knowing this semester would be much different than in past years, I kept my head held high for what was to come. Throughout the semester, there are several life lessons that could be valuable to anyone. For starters, learning to know who your true friends are plays a huge role in college, especially now during the pandemic.
In past semesters, I’d have countless conversations with people from all walks of life, each one so fascinating. Though talking with many people is a good thing, they all don’t care about you like true friends do. True friends are the ones who want to be in your life. Despite the social distancing guidelines, they’re the ones who want to continue to spend time with you and keep you sane.
They’re the ones who help out during any situation, and especially a semester like this one, they don’t look to be leaving your life any time. When you know who your true friends are, it makes any situation better and more manageable.
I know who my true friends are.
Another great lesson learned these last few months is to make time for yourself. With most students having classes online via zoom or lecture videos, school grew much more difficult than in the past. It taught the lesson of taking care of oneself first before anything else, including school and a job.
In doing so, I continue to play acoustic guitar, write every day in mediums like songs, columns and short stories and watch shows on Disney+. Each activity is a time to relax and recharge my batteries.
This semester, attending college through the pandemic also taught the lesson of finding your passion, whatever it may be. As a journalism major, I found my passion for interacting with people, listening to their stories and interpreting it through words on a page. It’s what I love to do and with much time at hand to thoroughly think about it all, it was a wonderful thing to discover early on in life.
However one looks at it, everything happens for a reason, including a global pandemic. Maybe this was a wake up call for everyone to live a better life and be kinder to those around them. Besides the pandemic, the world also experienced many other issues, including racial tensions in America involving the Black Lives Matter movement and a nail-biting presidential race.
But maybe it all happened for the better. In college especially, this all happening for a reason was a reminder to be kind to everyone, no matter what. Everyone will be living with one another for many more years to come, so maybe it just had to take these issues to learn to practice kindness.
Again, everything happens for a reason. The biggest lesson learned of all during this year, especially this semester on campus, is “this too shall pass.” Everything is supposed to come to end at some point or another. There’s no way students, parents and professors can deal with this forever. There has to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
When the time comes, whenever that may be, college students especially will be ready to live a normal life once again. Who would’ve thought a global pandemic could teach so many valuable lessons, ones realized at a time when needed the most?
College is supposed to be a stepping stone in anyone’s life, and though it does teach quite a bit in and outside of the classroom, this pandemic has taught the greatest lessons of all. As of now, keep on doing what you’re doing to stay safe and healthy. Fellow college students, don’t think of this semester as the worst yet, but one you’ll tell your kids someday all of the lessons you learned along the way.
