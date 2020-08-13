Growing up in Egypt I was surprised to realize that I had more than 100 uncles and 200 aunts. It took me a while to understand that every man in our neighborhood was an “uncle” and every woman was an “aunt.” That was the way we, as children, addressed all the friends and acquaintances of our parents. And with that designation came an automatic respect. We learned early on to respect everyone in our neighborhood since all of them were either aunts or uncles.
Also, the respect for our elders was a sacred duty that was ingrained in our minds. Actually, in the generation before us, it was customary for children to kiss their father’s hand and that continued even after the children had their own children. There was an aura of respect surrounding the whole community.
There was, and still is, a unique behavior in the Arab World. Almost any activity has a salutation. For instance, everyone knows that when someone sneezes people say, “Bless you.” In the Egyptian culture there is salutation for almost any activity – such as waking up, after a shower or a bath, after a haircut, after drinking or eating, before leaving and after coming back, even after getting out of a bathroom. It may appear to be silly, but it is something that is woven in the fabric of the society that links people together by being respectful of each other.
When I came to the United States more than 40 years ago, I was also impressed with the civility of the American Society. Everywhere we went people were very polite. People were cheerful and positive. They would always smile at you. This is a unique feature in American people, they always smile in their pictures. When you compare that to photographs from other countries you will find most people do not smile.
One of the most impressive signs of civility in the American Culture was the peaceful transition of power after presidential elections. The defeated candidate would call the winner and congratulate them. In their concession speech they would usually declare their allegiance to the new president and promise to work with them for the benefit of the country.
That is why I am dumbfounded to see the deterioration of the level of civility in our public discourse. This is more manifest on social media that give people the freedom to insult others without being embarrassed to face them with these insults. Social media provides them a wall to hide behind, so they feel more empowered to pour insults on others. Gradually, there is a palpable attrition of the level of civility in our society at multiple levels. Even in the society at large, many people are no longer using respectful words when talking to each other.
Even in the workplace, respect and civility are disappearing at a frightening pace. It is fashionable to have the F word, or the S word sprinkled in a casual conversation. Regrettably, most of the street conversations nowadays are R rated.
I put at least a partial blame on our political leaders on both sides of the aisle. They need to behave in a mature way towards each other. When you hear our political leaders talking about the “other side” you would think they are talking about members of ISIS or the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
They don’t understand and someone needs to let them know three facts:
First: They have more in common with the other side than differences. If they just listen to each other they will discover that both sides love this country and want it to succeed. The difference is in the pathway each side selects to reach that goal.
Second: We, the voters, did not send them to Washington to bicker with each other. We expect and demand results. And results will not happen unless they talk to each other rather than talking at each other.
Third: Please don’t refer to the other side as the enemy. You are not enemies. You are on the same team, but each side has a different philosophy. That does not make you enemies. This hyperbole does not serve anyone except our real enemies.
What would happen if we start treating each other with respect rather than the contemptuous and disrespectful way that is frequently used when talking at each other. Just imagine if one day Speaker Pelosi says in a press conference: “I don’t agree with President Trump on many issues, but he is our president that all of us should respect. And out of that respect, I am inviting the President and First Lady for dinner and I will be doing the cooking.” The same also applied to the other side. When the president invites for, example, the Turkish dictator Recap Tayyab Erdogan to the white house for dinner, then why doesn’t he invite the leaders of the other party? Which one means more to the president?
Even if we disagree on many things, it does not need a rocket scientist to discover that we have more in common than what we admit to. The problem is that each side is afraid of their supporters. We need our leaders to have the courage and the fortitude to do what is right. And what is right is to treat everyone with respect and realize that we are all in this together. We need each other to propel our ship to reach the safety haven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.