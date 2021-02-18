The images of the chest CT scan were classic for Covid pneumonia. The radiologist called the patient’s doctor notifying her of the bad news. The patient had been coughing for about 3 weeks, but he had no other symptoms. No fever or headaches. The patient had some of the comorbidities that would make him more vulnerable to the disease and even dying from it.
That patient was me.
My wife, Elene, suggested that we go to see the radiologist to look at the actual CT Scan images. With our masks on, we went to see the radiologist. As we were walking along the hospital corridor and getting closer to the radiologist’s room, he saw us from a distance, and suddenly, he jumped from his chair and recoiled, in obvious fear, as if he was seeing a poisonous snake. It took me a few moments to realize that he was afraid of being infected by me. But since my symptoms had started three weeks earlier, I was no longer contagious. But I must admit that he did not know that. I will never forget that image. It made me feel like a walking gargoyle. Now, I know how lepers felt when they were ostracized and expelled from their own society. My Covid and antibodies tests were positive indicating that I had been infected but the infection was a few weeks old and indeed I could not infect anyone.
I did not develop more symptoms except shortness of breath. I stayed home for a week before returning to work. My symptoms continued to be mild and now I have recovered completely. But it could have gone the other way. Actually three of our medical schoolmates died within the last few weeks. All of them were healthy, vigorous and hard-working physicians. We also lost some other relatives and friends. It was by the grace of God that I survived because there was no treatment for this malady. So, my heart if full of gratitude that God has spared me.
In addition to the deep gratitude, I felt that those who deny the seriousness of this disease are putting their heads in the sand. Even if you are young and healthy, there is still a chance you might get infected and even die. Believe me, we should not take this thing lightly. We don’t have to panic but at the same time we should not trivialize the chances of contacting this disease and even possibly dying from it.
It is not uncommon that we, as human beings, be selfish when we are faced with a major challenge like the one we are facing now. Countries can be selfish too. Look at European countries that had been united together for decades, then when the virus hit their countries, they started closing borders and preventing visitors from entering their countries.
We see that same selfish behavior now with the vaccination. Some countries have three or four more times vaccines than what their population needs, when other countries, in the developing world, don’t have any. Everyone for himself/herself. You can’t blame those countries that are harboring the vaccines for their people but by the same token, those people in other countries are people too. The ideal situation would have been to have a global policy that allows fair distribution of the vaccine.
Perhaps also those smaller countries should have spent some of the money they spend on weapons on research and development. I personally don’t know what it would take to make a vaccine, but smaller countries should not spend billions of dollars on weapons while ignoring simple basic health care for their people. For example, I don’t believe that Egypt needs two helicopter aircraft carriers when the last war it fought was almost 50 years ago. Countries should start preparing for a selfish world that would reward the stronger and the richer. Or even better if some of the third world countries would get together to put their resources together in order to fight this pandemic and to be ready for the next one.
This pandemic has upended our world more than any other crisis since World War II. It would be a tragedy if humanity does not learn from this crisis. Each country should reexamine their philosophy of how to defend their people. They should prepare themselves to fight other unexpected enemies that cannot be seen even by microscopes.
We as individuals also have a role to play. Let us stop politicizing a health issue. Let us stop downplaying a health hazard the proved to be fatal killing almost half a million of our citizens. Let us also not classify people according to their ages as if people over 70 don’t have the same value as persons in their 30s.
Believe me, if you are in your 30s now, time will pass very quickly and some day you will open your eyes to see in the mirror the wrinkles creeping to your face and eyelids, the gray invading your hair line and a layer of clouds affecting your vision. Then you will scream and yell telling the younger generation that old people also do matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.