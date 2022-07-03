A worker in a building near San Antonio, Texas, recently heard a distant cry coming from a tractor-trailer that had been left abandoned in the sweltering heat. He alerted local authorities. When the trailer doors were opened, 53 people were found dead. Most were Mexicans but some were from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. Some of them were younger than 18. They appeared to be illegal immigrants being smuggled into the U.S.
This horrific human tragedy created an avalanche of comments either critical of the immigration policy of the current administration or the previous one. Some blamed the economic stagnation and the political upheaval in the countries from which these victims came. Others attacked the victims themselves, describing them as parasites coming to rob us of our natural resources and jobs.
All the comments were addressing the periphery of this tragedy – not the core of it. I did not see any comments addressing why those victims risked their lives to gain entrance to our country. You still can make a living in Mexico or Honduras. Then, why would these people and many others risk their lives in order to get to the U.S.?
It is amazing and also perplexing that many people in the outside world value America more than some its sons and daughters. Billions of people would give anything to immigrate to America. The issue is not finding a job flipping hamburgers at McDonald’s. The issue is much deeper than that.
It’s centered on what America represents and what it stands for. People everywhere in the world have a very romantic vision of America. America represents all that is bright, energetic, promising, inviting, and optimistic. A store owner in Cairo once asked me, when he knew I lived in America, if it was true that all the roads in America were made of marble. This romantic and rosy picture of America among billions of people may be unrealistic, but it is still better than how America is viewed by some Americans inside our own country.
We are still in the middle of the campaign season for the November mid-term elections. The dirt that each side throws at the other is both disgusting and purely non-American. One side tries to show that the other side is irresponsible, corrupt, and untrustworthy. And in the middle of this campaign of insults and dirt, we forget completely that the other side is not the enemy. We forget that we are all Americans.
Yes, we have different points of view. But this is what democracy is all about. Having different points of view and engaging in a respectful dialogue, exchanging our ideas hoping that in the end we may learn something from each other and develop appreciation and respect for the other side.
If we stop at observing this mudslide of insults, badmouthing, and childish attacks, then all that we see is layers upon layers of dirt and mud. All this polarization and attacks against each other is just the mud. But we need to dig deeper to reach the beautiful core of this country. A core as brilliant as a thousand suns, as beautiful as a sparkling diamond and as solid as a mountain of granite.
We all need to be reminded that we still are Americans who care about each other and support each other no matter what political affiliations we belong to, social platforms we adhere to, or fiscal policies we subscribe to. Why should we allow the tribal emotions to take hold of our thinking and our political and social discourse? Why should we forget the basic principles of democracy when we insist that everyone should adhere to our philosophy and our way of thinking? Why should we concentrate on what divides us when there are so many issues that unite us?
You want one issue that unites us? I will give you one: Our love of our country!
I am sure whether you are Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, Black, or white, young, or old, man or woman, rich or poor, that you love your country. America is the last oasis of civilization in our turbulent world. It is the country that exudes optimism, energy, youth, and vigor. There is no other country as magnificent or wonderful as our great country. No other nation that even comes close.
You don’t see people trying to smuggle themselves in a tractor-trailer into China or Russia. I don’t hear anyone talking about the Chinese dream or the Russian one. American Exceptionalism is not just an idea, it is a fact. It is the realization that we are the bastion of new waves of thinking. The melting pot, not only of people, but of ideas, dreams, and aspirations. This brilliant idea is what attracts billions of people from different geographic locations, different ethnic backgrounds, different national cultures, and different faiths to our country and even propels some to risk their own existence just to get a shot at the concept of something called the American Dream.
As we celebrate our country’s 246th birthday, let us renew our commitment to our country that we will continue to love it no matter what happens and that we will always dive through the mud searching for its brilliant core that is always shining like a billion stars.
