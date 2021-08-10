I met Steve Nolan two years ago on his first day as a Certified Nurse Anesthetist at the Effingham Surgery Center. He's a gentleman with impeccable manners and a soft captivating smile and kind eyes that exude respect and maturity.
As I was shaking hands with him, I said, “Nice meeting you, Steve, how are you, sir?”
Most of the time we ask the question – how are you? – without even waiting for an answer. It seems to be a fleeting moment of caring that does not have any depth. As an example, a physician I know would always say “great” to any answer to that question. One time a friend replied to his “How are you?” by saying, “My father died, and I lost my job.” Still the answer was “Great!”
We are all guilty of not paying attention to what comes after this simple question.
But Steve’s reply froze me in my tracks. He said with a sincere smile, “This is the best day of my life.” I thought that was nice. It seemed he was excited to start working here. Perhaps it was his dream job and dream location.
The next day, Steve’s answer was the same: “This is the best day of my life.”
And the next day and the next and every day. Each of the last 800 plus days I have known Steve has been the best day of his life.
That simple phrase made me think – which I rarely do! Two main thoughts came to my mind. First, perhaps Steve is right. Yesterday is gone and tomorrow is still in the belly of the future. All we have now is today. So, this is the only day that I can feel and touch and live. And if it is not the best day, let us make it the best day.
Second, imagine the positive impact of such a simple phrase on everyone’s life, whoever is saying it or hearing it. This positive attitude sends ripple effect around each one of us when we hear that phrase. Many people when you ask about how they are, they start listing a litany of complaints, sometimes about everything from global warming or the increase of methane in the atmosphere to whatever is happing in Myanmar or Mozambique. Their world is full of problems, conflicts, sadness, and anxiety. Compare that with Steve’s mantra that, in spite of all these problems in Myanmar and Mozambique, it is still a good day that ought to be celebrated. Not only a good day but it is the best day.
Steve taught me a remarkable lesson. We do have responsibility to our fellow men and women to try to make a positive impact on their lives. We should shoulder the responsibility to make others feel comfortable, feel appreciated, feel positive and if possible, make them laugh a little. This is like a sunshine effect that bathes everything in beautiful warm light rather than oppressive darkness.
One day I was riding the elevator at the hospital on my way to the sixth floor. There was a nurse standing on the side of the elevator crying. As we all know, that makes us all very uncomfortable. Like everyone else, I just looked down at the floor of the elevator. Then I discovered that I was wearing a black shoe on the right foot and a brown one on the left. I don’t know why, but I said to the crying nurse: "Do you think you have a bad day? Just look at my shoes.” She stopped crying, gazed at my unmatched shoes, and immediately went into a hysterical laughter. Then with a shy grateful smile she said, "Thank you, you made my day!"
Surprisingly, that expression “this is the best day of my life” I heard it from a dear friend of mine in a different circumstance. Dave was an internationally renowned surgeon when he had a heart attack in his early 50s, followed by a stroke that ended with amputation of his leg that rendered him wheelchair bound.
He has always been an amazing human being, full of goodness and kindness with an affable character and a sincere loving smile. He never lost all these kind gestures after these ordeals. One evening while Elene and I were dinning with Dave and his lovely wife, he said something very profound: “Nash, this is the best day of my life. I should have been dead thre years ago. But now I am alive and still enjoying my life.”
My jaw dropped a hundred feet, and I opened my mouth like I did not understand what he just said. So, here was an internationally renowned surgeon who was at the pinnacle of his professional career when that career and the rest of his life came crashing down. But in the middle of all this he was full of gratitude for the blessing of being alive. I was so embarrassed. I, like many of us, complain when I have a hang nail. Dave celebrates his life even with all these challenges.
The amazing lesson that Steve and Dave graciously give us is how, every day of our lives, even in the middle of personal tragedies, we still can see the rainbow that colors our world. We just need to open our eyes and see it. Then we will realize that indeed, this is the best day of our lives.
