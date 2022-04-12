At the end of WWII, the whole world, upon reflection on what had happened, experienced deep remorse and regret for not doing anything to stop Hitler at the beginning of the war.
In March of 1938, Hitler invaded and annexed parts of Austria. In 1939, he invaded Czechoslovakia, followed by Poland. The world watched, in silence, the invasions and the war atrocities and simply did nothing.
By the mid-1940s, Hitler had invaded nine European countries. By the time the European countries were awakened, Hitler had invaded more than half of Europe.
Lots of excuses were given for not doing anything to stop those evil invasions. Countries did not want to take sides. Surprisingly, some of those countries that did not want to take sides were themselves invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany. Since most of the world sat idle in face of the naked German aggression, it became difficult to defeat Germany until America joined the war after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. America’s participation changed the dynamics of the war that eventually led to Germany’s defeat in 1945.
Now, history repeats itself. Another madman wages an unprovoked war on a peaceful neighboring country, and the rest of the world is not doing enough to defeat the attacker or protect the attacked. This time, at least, the Western countries – especially NATO members – took notice and condemned the attacks. But unfortunately, because Putin has been waving the nuclear option if other countries come to defend Ukraine, all countries decided not to become combatants against that deranged dictator.
Because the Western countries have been very careful not to inflame the situation further and possibly trigger WWIII, the Ukrainian people were left to defend for themselves. This is a dangerous precedent for two reasons:
First, any country that has nuclear weapons now knows that it can invade its neighbors with impunity, figuring that other countries will not get involved because of the fear of triggering a nuclear war.
Second, this also gives a huge incentive to other non-nuclear countries to try to acquire nuclear weapons ASAP since just the presence of a nuclear arsenal is an enough deterrent to prevent anyone from participating in the fighting.
If this becomes the law of the world, then the bullies of the world will continue their destructive path unchallenged.
And then there is the United Nations. The UN was formed at the end of WWII in 1945 to prevent the atrocities that were committed during that war. But it is clear now that the UN is totally paralyzed and can’t do anything since the offending country, Russia, has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council with veto rights.
If the UN wants to be an agent of peace in the world, then the structure of the Security Council and the veto powers must change. The charter of the UN must be dismantled and replaced with a stronger new charter that makes it possible to punish the perpetrators. Now, all that the UN can do is to hold meetings and pass resolutions that have no teeth whatsoever.
The world as we see it now seems like a jungle with no rules or parameters to punish any nation that invades other countries. What is happening in Ukraine now is an insult to the whole world. Evidently, we, as a human society, have not learned any lessons from WWII. History is repeating itself without the benefit of seeing what happened when the whole world sat silent while Hitler was gulping one European country after another.
This is a scenario that is apt to repeat itself over and over. We should be prepared to fight against this dangerous kind of behavior. Russia and Putin are behaving like bullies. No one likes to be bullied around. But the question is how to stand up against international bullies. The whole world – or, at least the democratic world – should be united in fighting those bullies.
The fact that they wave the nuclear threat should not be a hindrance to formulating a plan to stand up against them. But no matter what, bullies should not be allowed to continue their dangerous behavior with impunity.
The war in Ukraine will be a dark spot on the face of the world in the 21st century. If we don’t fight that terror and the injustice, then there is no chance that we could prevent further atrocities committed by other countries. This is a shameful page in our world history. Several years from – after thousands more of innocent civilians have ben killed – we will blame ourselves for not doing enough to stop the repeat of the slaughter of the innocents.
