As the coronavirus pandemic was sweeping the entire world, the nature of this virus – how it got into humans and how to prevent it or treat it – became the issues discussed everywhere in almost every country. Talking to our families and friends who live in other countries, Elene and I were amazed at the high level of anxiety and fear that is now becoming a universal spectrum of emotions.
Almost everyone knows that nothing like this happened in our lifetime and most probably we will not see anything similar in our lifetime, either.
Our collective experience with the coronavirus pandemic illustrates to all of us the importance of adhering to scientific principles when dealing with catastrophic health issues like this one. Science is the only valid tool to give us solid information about that virus, and how to protect ourselves from it, and how to treat it.
It is very encouraging that ordinary people are starting to use scientific terms that were not a part of our lexicon a few months ago, such as virus RNA, doubling time, herd immunity, incubation period and infection rate. The more we know about the scientific principles of fighting this pandemic the more we are able to win this battle that is raging across our world.
Even with this knowledge about this crisis, there are still some people who adamantly reject the scientific facts that our scientists have accumulated about this virus and its complications and the methods to fight it. Absent a vaccine to protect against being infected, and absent a specific treatment that can cure this infection, governments around the world, in an effort to protect their citizens, implemented various degrees of lockdown of their countries. Some countries applied these principles of lockdown more efficiently than others. And that was translated into less infection rate and earlier re-opening of their countries.
Some people also demonstrated against the shelter-in-place orders that are implemented to protect their lives. Some carried with them weapons. It was not clear why those demonstrators carried their weapons with them. It appears that in the mind of some, the shelter-in-place orders were akin to infringing on their rights to bear arms. How did those people link the two issues? I simply don’t know.
It was also amazing the speed of spread of misinformation on social media which was staggering and unfortunate. It is also amazing that many people would rather believe those crazy and unfounded ideas rather than listening to the solid advice of the scientists who are on the front line searching for a cure. Some prefer not to believe that this pandemic is so deadly. The latest similar pandemic was in 1918 when a flu pandemic infected 500 million people and killed 50 million. So, why would people prefer to follow what they read on social media rather than listening to scientists? It is our fault as a society that we don’t give science the respect it deserves.
Lots of conspiracy theories have been circulating on social media. The most damaging, in my opinion, was a video that went viral of two physicians from California who claimed that this pandemic was nothing to be afraid of and it was not more dangerous than simple flu. They claimed that they were on the front-line treating patients with COVID-19 and that gave them a better perspective to spread these invalid notions. Yes, they are treating patients. But this is similar to seeing the tree and missing the forest.
In order to get the full picture, you need to see all the different pixels of this picture to formulate a comprehensive idea of the scope and the spectrum of this deadly pandemic. For instance, the mortality rate of ordinary flu is about 0.1% while the mortality rate of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States is 5.9%, which is 59 times the mortality rate of the flu.
But those two doctors never mentioned that in their video. It is very alarming that those two doctors were interviewed on Fox News. Being on national television gives their opinion a sort of validation. But the data do not support their theories.
I have never been able to understand why scientific issues would become political ones. In the most advanced society in the history of civilization, science seems to take a back seat. Why should the issue of Climate Change, for instance, become a politically divisive issue? Democrats have totally different points of views about this issue than Republicans. Why should mothers and fathers of small children refuse to have their kids vaccinated? The evidence is very strong, and the facts are there, but many would choose to ignore the science and throw away the facts and instead listen to something written on Facebook?
In the middle of a frightening pandemic like this one, which we are going through now, science is our only hope. Science will be how we get out of this crisis. And science that is based on actual solid facts will be our savior – not the crazy, unscientific conspiracy theories.
