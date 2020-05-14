My birth certificate tells me I am in my early 70s. My body tells me I am 105. My mind tells me I am just 18; still inquisitive, still searching and still unsettled.
It never bothered me that I was getting older. It is actually a privilege to be given the opportunity to gradually sail into old age, or the sunset of our lives, and see the world as it evolves around us. It is exciting to witness, firsthand, the progress of almost every aspect of human knowledge and endeavors – from technology to art, music, entertainment and more importantly, for me, the advances in my profession as a hand surgeon.
I still remember when I visited my grandfather’s village in Upper Egypt when I was 10 years old. They did not have electricity or running water. The toilet was a hole in the ground. The stove was very primitive, consisting of two bricks that they would burn sticks in between. TV had not been introduced to Egypt yet. There were two radios in the whole village; one at the only café at the entrance of the village, powered by a battery the size of a Toyota Camry, and the other at the mayor’s office. There were only two telephones; one at the mayor’s office and the other at the police chief's office. The only method of transportation was on the back of a donkey.
Then jump forward 60+ years and see what we have today. As if I moved to another planet. To witness all these changes in one lifetime is an amazing feat.
All these observations through the years would enrich you and your mind. But they also make you more appreciative of where you have been and where you are now. It is both exhilarating and humbling at the same time. There is a deep sense of satisfaction that you have witnessed all these changes and experienced all these experiences firsthand. As someone has already said, “Old age is not for the Sissies”!
In our older Egyptian culture, old age was a reason for respect. The elders of the family or the village were supposed to be full of knowledge and wisdom, even if they were not. Our older relatives are kept at home to be taken care of. There are very few nursing homes in Egypt. That started to develop only recently.
But recently, old age became almost a curse. Coronavirus pandemic made old age a liability. In any war, young people go to fight but no one complains that young people die to save older people at home. You would never hear anyone saying: “Why would people from Texas fight to save someone from California?” No one said, “there are more people fighting from red states than blue states.” Or complain about this governor or that governor.
In a war, all these differentiations are totally eliminated. Except during this pandemic. For the first time during a national crisis, you hear the designation of red or blue states, Democratic or Republican governors, and old vs young. People were demonstrating against the shelter-in-place orders and against wearing a mask. And then from nowhere you start hearing rumblings of, “If this disease kills old people, then why should the rest of us continue to stay home?”
All of a sudden, the coronavirus pandemic exposed and unearthed the fissures between us; red vs blue, Republican vs. Democrats, and young vs. old. These artificial classifications started to show their ugly heads lately. Frequently, during a national crisis, people find what unites them and what makes them focused on one purpose and one purpose only: To defeat the enemy and be victorious. But sometimes a crisis exposes the selfish element that everyone of us possess for self-preservation. Everyone for themselves.
What is wrong if you become slightly inconvenienced by wearing a mask to protect your fellow citizen? It is not a major sacrifice. How can we make every one of us adopt what John F. Kennedy said in his inauguration speech: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country?”
This global crisis has touched people in almost every country on earth. Since all of us are affected by this virus to a varying degree, then all of us are suffering together, and inconvenienced together. We are in the same boat.
There have been some voices expressing their dissatisfaction with what the Chinese did to control the spread of the virus. That meant that what happened in Wuhan, China has affected the whole world. So, if we can do something here to protect people in Ghana or Argentina or Australia, for example, why not? We are all humans and we are all victims of this monstrous tiny virus.
Working together as a country and as humanity is essential to control the infection and protect everyone. President Bush said it best: “We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together.”
Yes, we have suffered a lot. But we are not alone. We need to put humanity first and foremost with no delineation of borders, oceans or mountains. We should try to protect other fellow human beings anywhere in the world, young or old. Because, perhaps that person we save today may be the one who saves us at another time. Humanity should prevail over selfishness and indifference.
