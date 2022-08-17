The vicious attack against author Salman Rushdie in New York state on Friday reminded the whole world of the origin of the hate that was directed at Mr. Rushdie, an American British author, for more than 34 years. In 1988, Mr. Rushdie, a Booker prize winner, had published his fiction book “The Satanic Verses,” which was viewed by some Muslims as an attack against Islam and the Prophet Muhammed. I personally read the book and could not find anything even remotely related to any attack against Islam or Muslims. But for some reason, people who never read the book spread the notion that it was blasphemous against Islam.
About six months later in 1989, Ayatollah Khomeini, the spiritual leader of the Islamic republic of Iran, wanting to divert the attention away from the many problems facing Iran, found an easy target to galvanize the Iranian people and many Muslims around the world against. He issued a Fatwa, a religious decree, directing every Muslim to kill Salman Rushdie. Khomeini himself acknowledged that he had never read the book. Later, a bounty was put on Rushdie’s head for more than $3 million. The threat was real, so Salman Rushdie had to go into hiding for more than a decade. After Khomeini’s death, the new Iranian leaders did not want to revoke that Fatwa.
With the passage of time, almost everyone forgot about that Fatwa and Mr. Rushdie resumed his lectures and speeches as life seemed to be going back to normal. Now, 34 years later, a 24-year-old Lebanese American, Hadi Matar, who was born in New Jersey, followed with the directive of the Fatwa, and attacked Mr. Rushdie at the amphitheater of Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education center and summer resort in western New York, about 400 miles from New York City, as he was about to give a lecture about freedom of speech.
Matar ruthlessly stabbed Mr. Rushdie 12 times in the neck, eyes and abdomen. Mr. Rushdie was airlifted to Erie, Pennsylvania where he underwent surgery and was put on respirator. Thankfully he survived but he may lose his eye among other long-term problems.
There is a lot of ironies in this real story. A Fatwa issued by a fanatic Muslim leader 34 years earlier influenced an American young man to try to kill a man he did not know for writing a book he did not read and who was about to give a speech about freedom of speech and writers’ freedom. For this attack to happen on American soil by an American-born young man also adds to the ironies.
The current Iranian administration did not condemn the attack but attacked the victim, saying that Mr. Rushdie and his supporters are to be blamed for the attack. This shows that fanaticism does not wither by time. It shows also how religious fanaticism is one the strongest destructive forces in the world now.
After more than a generation, the fact that hatred towards an author who wrote a novel could be that strong, signifies the depth and the longevity of that destructive force of hate. Time did not convince those hateful people to reconsider the issue that has produced that intense hatred. No, now, the book is irrelevant, and the reasoning behind the Fatwa is equally irrelevant. Hate was the only relevant factor. It is amazing that the hatred swelled and swelled and occupied the whole spectrum of emotions. No need for discussions, no need for explanations, no need for reconsidering. The raw, unfiltered, and unrestrained hatred is what controlled the narrative.
And for the Iranian leadership to blame the victim is ludicrous. They had a chance to distance themselves from that murderous Fatwa, but they elected to put the blame on the victim. All freedom-loving nations should punish Iran for supporting a criminal who wanted to kill a 75-year-old gentleman who posed no danger to anyone. President Biden should immediately stop any negotiations to re-activate the Iranian nuclear deal. If Iran behaves that way, then its regime has to be treated with the contempt that it deserves. If Iran wants to be treated differently, it should show signs of civility and respect for international law.
It is scary that the attacker was an American terrorist born in the United States decades after that Fatwa. Obviously, he learned about the Fatwa and became radicalized here in the U.S. We need to ask how and where this terrorist got his twisted information that resulted in harboring that intense hatred that propelled him to try to kill someone he did not know. We need also to ask about what kind of environment in which this young man grew up that may have created the fertile soil for radicalization.
That terrorist is ultimately responsible for his abhorrent actions. But those around him who prepared his young impressionable mind to be filled with hatred and loathing towards someone he did not know are equally responsible. I hope the FBI and law enforcement look deeply into this issue in order to prevent another domestic terrorist attack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.