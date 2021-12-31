As this strange year draws to a close, we look back with dread on this unusual year trying to find even the thinnest sliver of silver lining and we can’t find any. A year ago, we were looking forward to a new 2021 after a miserable 2020, which is a year that will live in infamy. A year with explosion of COVID-19 infections across the globe and a contested election in the U.S. and a gripping sense of uneasiness that trickled to every street and every alley anywhere in the world.
2021 started with a promise. The promise was to find a vaccine to protect us from that lethal virus. And indeed, in a record nine months, the first vaccine was available, an amazing feat that was unheard of. We were full of hope that we will witness the end of this brutal pandemic. But our anticipation of a better 2021 did not materialize.
2021 proved to be as challenging as 2020. After an initial decrease of COVID infection and mortality, the number of cases and deaths started to jump up again. The arrival of the vaccine gave us all a glimmer of hope that we will conquer that stubborn virus. But to the surprise of many, things evolved in an unexpected way. Many people refused to take the vaccine, citing several excuses. Most of them were not based on science and many of them were actually ridiculous.
The repetitive periodic fluctuation of the number of COVID infections challenged policy makers and public health officials everywhere in the world. States struggled to keep pace with the fast-changing landscape of the infection pattern. They could not catch up with the rapid fluctuation of the infection numbers. That has resulted in more frustration across the land since all the mask mandates, vaccine mandates, school closing, and work from home created a higher level of anxiety everywhere.
More bizarre was the trust that many had in the nonsensical postings online compared to the deliberate, scientifically based explanations from learned physicians and scientists. So, experience did not matter, and credibility did not matter. And the most damaging element was the loss of trust in the major scientific institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or National Institute of Health (NIH). Both are universally known as the best in the world.
The CDC and NIH, like the Federal Reserve Bank, are considered to be the leaders and the benchmarks of any issues related to their sphere of expertise. It was unfathomable to understand why the whole world trusts our institutions, but many Americans don’t.
The answer lies in the major mistake that we have made as a country, which is to politicize healthcare issues. We approached these critical health issues in a tribal way. Each side was fixated on their beliefs even before starting any discussion or dialogue. The loss of trust in our institutions reached its peak with the assault on the venerable United States Congress on Jan. 6. Many tried to downplay the shock waves that shook our country to the core with that assault on our symbol of democracy. Actually, again, the U.S. Congress is looked at around the world as the bastion of democracy and the symbol of the concept of, "for the people, by the people."
2021 has not been kind to our family. I was infected with COVID pneumonia in January, but thankfully I recovered completely. My brother-in-law, Ashraf, succumbed to the disease and lost his life at age 53. Then on Dec. 1, a mere four weeks ago, we lost my brother, Mourad, to the dreadful virus at age 67. And on Christmas day we lost our niece in Egypt because of cancer.
So, the seriousness of this viral pandemic is very real, and it has touched millions of people worldwide. It is baffling that after losing more than 800,000 American lives to the virus, still some people believe in the conspiracy theories that the virus is a hoax and that vaccines are dangerous, especially to children. After vaccination of more than 2 billion people worldwide, it is very clear and without any doubt that the vaccine works, and that it is safe – even for children. But for those who deny all these facts, nothing could convince them, no matter how many peer-reviewed studies there are and no matter how many scientists in more than 200 countries say.
Now, as we say goodbye to 2021, we still hope for a better 2022. We are filled with hope and anticipation for a kinder and gentler year. No matter how darkness has smothered everything in 2021, we should hold on to the hope and the promise for a better tomorrow.
We can’t lose hope. Hope is tenacious, stubborn, and beautiful. Without hope, our lives would be dull, dark and lifeless. Our hope is the dynamic force that makes our world livable. We should always think of tomorrow as a better day and that next year will be brighter and more beautiful. That beautiful anticipation will fill our hearts with a delicious and giddy feeling of excitement similar to anticipating Christmas.
So, we prepare ourselves to welcome 2022 with a renewed sense of optimism and hope. Optimism that our world is still a beautiful place to live, and it will continue to be so, and hope that the best is yet to come.
Let us all open all the pores of our hearts and souls and let the warm golden sun rays illuminate the inner sanctuary of ourselves and let us inhale the sweet nectar of the coming year to fill us with hope, light and love.
Welcome 2022!
