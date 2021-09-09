Most of the people who witnessed the events of Sept. 11, 2001 remember where they were when they heard the news. It was a clear crisp September morning. For some reason, we did not turn our TV on that morning.
On my way to the clinic, I heard the news on the radio. I was shocked, frightened, and deeply sad. With shaky hands and a quivering voice, I called Elene, telling her of the news of the two planes that hit the World Trade Center in New York.
A week earlier we had visited those buildings and marveled at their beauty and elegance. It did not dawn on me then that if the attack had happened a week earlier, we could have been among the victims, too. Elene cried and continued to cry for two months.
We, like many Americans, were puzzled at the events that demonstrated how vulnerable America was. The attacks themselves were not as surprising as the the ease of their execution.
For years we shared with our American friends the danger of radical Islamic terrorism. They, like most Americans, did not appreciate or even imagine an attack against the homeland. When we would mention our fears during a discussion, our friends would politely smile in an apparent agreement, but it was clear that they did not share our conviction that radical Islamic terrorists could harm us, since we had not done anything to justify attacking us. Most Americans did not know the depth nor the intensity of the hatred, the loathing, and the disdain that radical Islamic groups such as Al Qaeda had for America.
We had the illusion that we were protected by two vast oceans. That made us complacent and that was one the main factors in America’s vulnerability. We went through two World Wars almost unscathed, except for Pearl Harbor, which was still far away from the continental United States.
We thought that our aircraft carriers, submarines, and cruise missiles would protect our homeland. But 19 young radicalized Islamic terrorists were able to take advantage of our vulnerability and attack us with remarkably effective weapons, our own airplanes. Again, we had a failure of imagination.
The memories of that day will always linger inside every one of us who witnessed those attacks. That morning, while in the clinic, I was not able to concentrate as I was seeing patients. My mind was totally distracted. We did not know initially if other attacks were on the way or not. We felt naked and vulnerable. Every airplane in the U.S. airspace was a potential weapon. We did not know where the next target would be. Everyone everywhere felt helpless. All of a sudden, all our weapons and advanced technology seemed to be not quite adequate to protect us from any future attacks.
For our generation who did not witness Pearl Harbor, this was the first time that the whole nation was on edge. Each and every one of us was scared. Scared for themselves, for their families, for their communities and for their country. The fear was real and deep. A great deal of the fear came from the unknown. We were not used to losing control. We as a country and as a people like to be in control. That fateful day, we felt that we lost control, and that created a high level of deep anxiety that permeated through the depth of our national psyche.
As much as we were surprised by the attacks and how vulnerable we were, something else surprised us. At the beginning It was subtle, not well formed, like light fog but gradually it took shape and became very obvious. Out of the ugliness of the barbaric unprovoked nature of the attacks against civilians and out of the fear, the anxiety, the tears, and the collective sadness, something like a new green plant piercing the topsoil searching for the sun, started to emerge. Like a faint, single shaft of light illuminating our world and expelling its darkness.
That new, beautiful, young feeling was the sense of unity and compassion that all of us felt towards each other. For that genius of a moment, we stood together as one people and one country. The love filled the air. People cared for each other. It did not matter whether you were white, black, yellow or whatever. It did not matter whether you are Christian, Jew, Hindu, Muslim, or atheist. It did not matter whether you are young or old or anything in between. For days and weeks, we experienced something unique and bright and beautiful. It is amazing that the pain and agony united us, the anxiety and the uncertainty made us whole, the vulnerability and the failure glued us together as one people.
The terrorists expected America to buckle, to bend and to be broken. But for sure they did not know about the American Spirit. They did not know how united we are as people even if we disagree on many things. They did not know the strong will of America and the Americans. We are a young country, but we went through difficult times in our short existence. And amazingly we always prevailed. From Civil War to World War I to World War II. We always came out united and stronger.
America did not buckle, did not bend, did not kneel, and did not break.
Now 20 years have passed since that despicable attack. When we remember it, we are reminded of the pain, the tears, the fears, and the uncertainty. But we also must remember the unity, the cohesiveness, the shared compassion, the fighting spirit and the strong dedication and belief in our country and its future. These days, when there is so much polarization in our country, we need to stop for a moment, take a deep breath and remember those moments when our country stood tall, united and its people were full of faith, love, and appreciation for their great country.
