This week two contradictory things registered on my almost fully saturated brain.
First: the cover story of the Economist magazine, probably one of the best magazines in the world, which was about the “Disunited States of America.” In the cover story the magazine compares the approach of each state to many of the social, political, and economic issues that face America now – from abortion to climate change to electric cars to the integrity of elections. In comparing the differences between states in each of those and other issues, the Economist came to the conclusion that the United States is not united anymore. They called it the Disunited States of America. They lament that this is not good for, not only America, but also the whole world. The world needs a stable democratic America that sets the example of a functioning democracy despite its 50 almost dependent states.
The second event was the swearing in ceremony, Monday, for new American citizens in which our niece, Nermine, her husband, Hany, and their two beautiful daughters, Joyce and Jenny, became American citizens. Unfortunately, because of work commitment I could not attend the ceremony, but I was told of how many eyes were filled with tears, how many new citizens choked as they talked about their joy, pride, and happiness for being American citizens.
I can imagine that very clearly since I still remember very vividly that day – May 12, 1995 – on which Elene and I were sworn in as new American citizens. In every ceremony you will see the tears, the smiles, the hugs, the pride, the happiness, and the amazing elation and the child-like giddiness that many immigrants feel as they are finally becoming American citizens. All immigrants remember that day very fondly and many consider it as their second birthday. Which is interesting since Hany’s birthday was the same day as his naturalization ceremony.
The contradiction lies in the diametrically opposed visions of America. Some view it as a broken, disunited country that is losing its footings and its place in the world. They see the political polarization and think civil war is imminent. While others see it as a salvation, a haven in the middle of this ugly and turbulent world.
We all see and feel the challenges that are facing our country, but the challenges do not change the core values of this county. Somehow, they strengthen it.
America is not Utopia, but it is a project in progress. The American experiment is not finished yet. It is still maturing. It is always moving, evolving, changing, and changing again. It is difficult or even impossible to take a standing still picture of this very active and vibrant country. The pendulum is always moving to the right or to the left. And it will continue to move back and forth because this is a democracy and things change continuously. This is the mark of a dynamic society in which changes happen frequently and there is no constant except change itself.
One of the most amazing things we see in naturalization ceremonies is the flow of raw emotions; tears, cries and hugs. It is always the same regardless of which party the administration or congress belong to. In that sea of change there is an island of tranquility that immigrants can see and hope to reach. That tranquility has been a constant and did not change over more than 200 years.
So, if the new citizens can see it why can’t the rest of us? I think the answer lies in our distraction by the fights over many marginal issues rather than the core of this country. Surprisingly, immigrants can see through the fog and see the promised land full of beauty and grace, while so many of us don’t see beyond the thick fog.
When it comes to the differences between states, that is also expected. Not only that, it is welcomed. You don’t want all the states to be like each other. The diversity and the differences are symbols of strength. Our diversity is one of our hidden secrets of strength. Yes, we desire to have a certain level of consistency in certain spheres of policy. But no matter what you do, you will always have differences of opinions, philosophies, and convictions.
So, in my humble opinion, America is not disunited. She is celebrating the differences in her children. And no matter what we disagree on, we are still her children, and we love her and want her to advance beyond what is here to what is possible. That is what the new American citizens dream of. Each one of them feels empowered to grasp their own destiny.
That is the secret of being an American citizen; to chart your own course in life based on your faith in yourself and your country and based on how hard you want to work. That is the promise that every new American looks up to and searches for: the ability to dream your own personal dream, the ability to chart your path in life, the ability to be who you are and to make what you will become, the ability to show to the world what you are made of … And the ability to wake up in the morning, take a deep breath inhaling the fragrant morning breeze and say in a whisper like a prayer:
GOD BLESS AMERICA!
