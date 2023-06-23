If you are told that a foreign country is planning a golf league to compete with the PGA here in the U.S., the list of countries that may come to your mind may include Ireland, United Kingdom, or Spain – but definitely not Saudi Arabia. The reality is that Saudi Arabia has started a golf tournament named LIV (which is 54 in Roman Numeral). Each event of LIV golf tournaments is 54 holes. What makes this very intriguing is the fact that Saudi Arabia, which is a country that does not play golf, is sponsoring golf tournaments to compete with the American PGA tours in America.
Golf is the furthest sport to be played in the barren sandy land of Saudi Arabia. There are 14 golf courses in the whole country, seven green and seven sand. So, why is this happening?
Initially, people thought that no one from the highly regarded professional golfers would participate in such a competing entity. But we were all wrong. Many golfers, who salivated at the multimillion dollar gifts just for signing, participated. Just imagine: The total prize money for LIV golf was $225 million. Compare that with the $16 million prize money paid by the Masters. Phil Mickelson, for instance, got $200 million just to put his name as the main sponsor. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka got $125 million each. Then last month, PGA announced its merger with LIV golf. This means that Saudi Arabia now controls the game of golf in the United States. This is a very serious matter to allow a dictatorial country to have this much influence on a very popular sport in the U.S.
Saudi Arabia did not stop at its golf endeavor. It started wowing international soccer stars as well. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous soccer players in the world, has been recruited to join a Saudi Soccer team, Al Nassr. His contract with the team is said to be worth $215 million. A few weeks ago, Lionel Messi, who is considered to be the best soccer player in the world, traveled to Saudi Arabia to promote tourism to that country. His contract is worth millions of dollars.
The question is why Saudi Arabia is spending billions of dollars to get into the global sport market. The answer is very clear.
This is one of the maneuvers that SA is implementing in order to resuscitate its murderous reputation and miserable human rights record. After the murder of Adnan Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and a Washington Post columnist, who was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consult in Istanbul on the order of the crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s reputation was significantly damaged. Now, SA is spending billions of dollars to convince the world that it is becoming a modern, advanced society that even plays golf. This is a well-orchestrated and well-funded campaign to polish the dirty and backward image of that murderous, oppressive and brutal regime. Just a few weeks ago, SA executed more than 50 people in one day by beheading, 14 of them their crimes were just walking in a demonstration.
In 1932, a tribal leader in the Arabian desert, Ibn Saud, defeated other tribal leaders and he concentrated the power in his hand and founded Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia was a backward tribal nomadic country with no outside influence. But that changed in 1938 when oil was discovered. By 1941, oil started to flow and enrich the barren country. With that flow of oil Saudi Arabia acquired an international importance. FDR met with Ibn Saud in 1945 on the USS Quincy in Suez Canal. And that was the first of many meetings between American presidents and Saudi kings. During FDR’s meeting, he promised Saudi Arabia protection in exchange of supplying the U.S. with oil. That agreement is still in effect after 12 American presidents and seven Saudi Kings.
In 2015, King Salman ascended to the throne. In 2017 he made his sixth son, Mohamed, the crown prince. King Salman is 87 and ill so, the 37-year-old Prince Mohamed Ben Salman – or, MBD, as he is called – became the de facto ruler of the land. Despite relying on the United States for its protection, SA is starting to chart a more independent course of foreign relations away from the U.S.
Mohammed Ben Salman does not hide his contempt for America and the West. Recently, he was reported to state in a private conversation that he threated “Major economic pain on the U.S.” SA also supported Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and planned to buy weapons from Russia. So, the relationship between the two countries is frosty at best.
The intense campaign of rehabilitating Saudi Arabia’s reputation is working and working well. It is clear that money talks in our world. The billions of dollars have diminished the criticism directed at SA and its de facto, ruthless ruler. Some of the fierce critics of SA are now traveling to Riyadh and smiling as they stand next to MBS, such as President Macron of France and President Erdogan of Turkey.
It is important to be pragmatic in our foreign relations, but we should not have any illusion that SA or its rulers like us or respect us. It is a shame that money can bury crimes and clean the reputations of a murderous regime. But sadly, this is how the world is running now. If you have money, you can escape justice and smell like a rose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.