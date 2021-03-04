Last week a classified report from the American intelligence community regarding the killing of Jamal Khashoggi was declassified and made public. That report confirmed that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and its de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed Ben Salman, approved the plan to kill Mr. Khashoggi, a U.S. based journalist and a critic of Saudi Arabia’s government, in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
The story began on Oct. 2, 2018 when Khashoggi, who was a Washington Post columnist, went to the consulate to get some documents pertaining to his forthcoming wedding to his Turkish fiancé. The video surveillance cameras outside the consulate showed him entering the building. But there was no evidence that he left. At that time, the Saudi government lied to the world, saying that Khashoggi had left the consulate and they did not know anything about his whereabouts.
But gradually the evidence began to trickle, drip by bloody drip – including an audio recording of the killing that the Turkish authorities obtained and shared with the Western intelligence services.
It became clear that Saudi Arabia had sent a team of 15 professional assassins before the date of Khashoggi’s appointment at the consulate. As soon as he entered the consulate, he was ambushed and killed on the spot. Then the gruesome part of the horrific crime started. They dismembered him and took the parts in garbage bags stuffed in suitcases as they left the consulate in unmarked vans. What they did with the parts, nobody knows. The Turkish authorities searched for any signs of the dismembered parts, especially in Belgrad Forest, but found none.
Almost every intelligence service was trying to find an answer to the question: Was the Crown Prince involved? And if so, what did he know and when did he know it? Day after day, pieces of evidence started to coalesce, like pixels of an image, creating a crisp and focused tapestry documenting the horrific nature this barbaric crime. Almost all Western intelligence agencies agreed that Prince Mohammed was the architect of that crime. Even the United Nations’ special investigator, Agnes Callamard, released a report in June 2019 in which she concluded that Khashoggi’s death, “constituted an extrajudicial killing for which the state of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible.”
So, the first question was answered: Yes, the Crown Prince was the main culprit behind this horrific crime. Then a thornier question arose: What to do about this?
When the American intelligence services concluded with moderate to high certainty that the Crown Prince was the master of this crime, the Trump administration elected not to do anything to the prince, citing the important relationship we have with Saudi Arabia. I was one of those who criticized that decision. How could we, as a country based on the rule of law, allow such a murderer to go free?
The administration imposed some sanctions against low level Saudi intelligence officers who participated in the gruesome crime. So, in effect, Saudi Arabia and its murderous rulers got a pass. They killed and dismembered a dissident who was a Washington Post columnist and got off with a slap with a feather on the wrist.
When I heard that the intelligence report was going to be declassified, I hoped that the Biden administration would take a more serious stand against Prince Mohammed and his ailing father, King Salman. A day before the publication of the report, President Biden talked on the phone with King Salman. We don’t know if the issue of Prince Mohammed was mentioned in the call or not.
After the report was published, the Biden administration decided not to punish Prince Mohammed. The administration tried to walk a fine line between imposing punitive measures against the prince and preserving the important relationship with an important ally in the Middle East. A new category of sanctions, called “Khashoggi ban,” restricting visas to anyone determined to harm dissidents and journalists around the world, has been added. But in effect, Saudi Arabia and its murderous rulers again got a pass.
I know that the choices for the American administrations are limited. Saudi Arabia is key ally, important in many of aspects of our complex relationship with the Middle East. They are important when it comes to balancing the price of oil in the open market. They are also important in counteracting the increasingly alarming Iranian invasion of many Middle East hot spots like Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Libya.
But by the same token, allowing a murderer to get off with no punishment, and ensuring that he will be the next king of the Saudi kingdom, goes against our values. Those values that we respect and defend make us an agent of fairness and justice.
Where is justice when the whole world knows that Prince Mohammed is the one who orchestrated and approved the killing? How can we defend those values when we chose to simply ignore them because of some benefits?
Furthermore, what can we say when another dictator butchers one of his adversaries? We have lost, at least temporarily, the moral authority to tell those dictators how to respect human life and the rights of people to dissent.
So, it is a real dilemma. Should we put our values first or our pragmatism first?
It appears that American administrations, both Republican and Democrat, choose the later.
