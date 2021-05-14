After the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, there was an optimistic wave of articles hailing the “magnificent peace treaty between the three old combatants.” This was an oversimplification and even silly giddiness from those who do not understand the depth and the breadth of the Arab Israeli conflict.
To begin with, UAE, Bahrain and Israel have never been combatants. There have been communications and trades between these three countries for a long while before signing that agreement. True, it was a step in the right direction – but a baby step that ignored the core of the problem. That is why some were surprised by the recent clashes between the Palestinians in Gaza and the Israeli forces. Now there are talks that the Israeli army is preparing to invade Gaza, and God only knows how this battle will end.
The main core of the Arab-Israeli conflict is the Palestinian issue. No matter how many Arab states normalize their relationships with Israel, even with initiation of trade, flights and tourism, peace in the Middle East will not happen until the Palestinian-Israeli issue is resolved.
In the last few years, the conflicts between Palestinians and Israeli were minimal and that gave the illusion that everything was OK, and the status quo of the Israeli occupation would continue indefinitely. The world almost forgot about that powder keg, which could explode at any time. True, the powder keg remained dormant for a while, but it was destined to explode at any given time.
As usual, when there is military action in that area, the world pays attention to that critical area of the world. But after the military actions subside, the world goes back to its normal state of denial or hope. Denial that the Palestinians are in state of oppression by the powerful Israel, and hope that nothing would happen again.
Both are wrong.
The denial is not making the issue disappear and the hope evaporates when the first bullet or stone is hurled between the combatants.
The only country that has any weight to resolve this explosive issue is the United States. However, for the U.S. to be active in resolving that thorny issue, it must show some neutrality in the conflict. But the U.S. is totally taking the side of the Israelis. Even the American public takes the Israeli side, thanks to media that is almost completely tilted heavily towards the Israeli side.
How many Palestinians were invited on any talk show to explain their side of the story? How many columns written by Palestinians have been published? The answer to the two questions is almost none. It seems that since Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organization, then all Palestinians are lumped in that category.
Most Americans sympathize with the Israelis, especially when civilians are killed or injured from attacks by the Palestinians. I do, too. I would totally agree that Israel has the right to defend itself by all means against any attack by anyone. But we must understand how the escalation started this time. On May 7, the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan, the Israeli forces prevented thousands of Muslim worshipers from praying at the Al Aksa Mosque, which is one of the three holiest places for Muslims. Also, the Israeli authorities moved to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in the neighboring Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to make way for Israeli settlers. Some Arab countries warned Israel not to do that, since it would inflame the situation there. Again, the powder keg was waiting to explode and that is how it started this time.
As we all agree that Israel has the right to defend itself, no one talks of the Palestinian’s right to have a homeland, to have a voice and to have dignity. No one talks of the fact that Israel is an occupying force, and its treatment of Palestinians is, actually, a form of apartheid. We were appalled at how South Africa treated its Black population, but we don’t shed a single drop of tears about the Palestinians who are denied the basic principles of humanity, with no land, no country, no voice, harsh present, and harsher future.
When people have nothing to lose, they may resort to something radical to force the world to take notice. But the world is having a great yawn. The world simply doesn’t care about the weak, the oppressed and voiceless.
I know and expect many readers to disagree with me or simply ignore the message in this column. I don’t blame them because they hear only one side of the story. It would be helpful for the whole world to hear the weak voices of the ordinary Palestinians who endure the harsh realities of life under occupation.
Many will say that Gaza is not occupied, and this is true. But Israel surrounds that small enclave of 140 square miles in which more than 2 million people live with density of 13,000 per square mile. Compare that to the area of Effingham County, with population density of just seven per square mile.
Israel also practically controls everything in Gaza, with the exception of some civic administrations. No one can enter or leave Gaza without permission from the Israelis.
The Middle East is an important area of the world. Most of the conflicts in the last seven decades or so occurred in that part of the world. For sure, the world will be a better place to live if this inflammable issue is resolved. And it will not be resolved until the world takes interest in how Palestinians live, and in granting them at least some basic rights – such as the right to self-determination, the right to have a homeland and the right to have a voice, no matter how faint that voice is going to be.
