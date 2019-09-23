Last week, Iran surprised Saudi Arabia, America and the world by attacking into the center of Saudi Arabia, hitting important oil fields in the heart of the kingdom. The attack was conducted with low flying cruise missiles and sophisticated drones. The surprise was twofold. First: How dare Iran attack a close ally of the United States, which for many decades has promised to protect the kingdom especially because of its influence on the economic engine of the whole world? Saudi Arabia’s importance lies not with only its significant production of oil but also with its huge influence of other OPEC countries. Second: How was Iran, in the midst of crushing sanctions, capable of amassing these very sophisticated weapons?
The answers to these questions are complex but predictable. There were warning signs that we and the whole world missed.
For the last decade and half the West and the world were concentrating on denying Iran the capability to build a nuclear bomb. All the efforts and the concentration were directed to achieve that goal. But while we were focused on that aspect, Iran was able to defy the sanctions and amass a formidable military conventional force. Iran also understood that in order to project itself as a major power in the Middle East, it was more important to rely on conventional weapons rather than nuclear weapons. Their logic was that if the West was denying Iran the ability to develop nuclear weapons, that will probably be not used, then they should concentrate on conventional weapons they can use to intimidate their neighbors.
And that’s what happened. So, the fear and the concerns that reverberate around the world after that brazen attack was more impressive than having nuclear weapons. Iran embarked on an ambitious program to modernize their conventional weapons’ capabilities.
In December 2011, Iran was able to down a very sophisticated American drone, RQ-170, completely intact by electronic jamming of the signals sent to the drones from its American handlers and made it land in an Iranian base instead. The Iranians used reverse engineering to understand and copy the sophisticated technology of that drone. The newly developed Iranian drones, which were used in the Saudi attacks, had eerie similarities to the drone that was hijacked by Iran. Surprisingly, America did not do anything to retaliate.
Earlier this year, Iranian boats attacked six cargo ships in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. and other Western countries blamed Iran for the attacks, but nothing was done.
Then in June this year, Iran downed another American drone in International waters off the Strait of Hormuz, using a surface to air missile. This was an act of war. America started considering retaliating by attacking the surface to air missile battery that downed the drone, but for some unexplainable reason, the president changed his mind and aborted the mission only minutes before the actual attack.
All these events gave the Iranians a feeling that America is not serious about protecting its own interests and its allies’ in the area. The whole world is confused about the direction and the cohesiveness of American foreign policy. We and the world hear our president talking about totally “obliterating” a country, then he would say that he would be honored to meet the dictators of those countries. He did this with North Korea and did this also with Iran. Now the whole world is asking: What does American foreign policy stand on? What principles guide U.S. policy? When will the Americans have a coherent and cohesive foreign policy?
The Iranian Foreign minister Javad Zarif frequently says that Iran does not want a war. But the Iranian actions speak to a different end. How can you attack a sovereign country, without provocation, and say you don’t want a war? But the lack of a strong, cohesive American foreign policy, makes it easy for Iran or north Korea or anyone else, to challenge the American presence and interest.
For sure I don’t want a war with Iran. For sure I don’t want America to be immersed in the centuries-old conflicts in the Middle East. But barring a cohesive foreign policy principles, Iran and other countries will continue to test the limit of American power and patience.
Another point: We should not be blinded by our own priorities, so we don’t get blinded by the tree and not see the forest. And we have to ask the hard questions; where did Iran get this sophisticated cache of weaponry? Did the Chinese or the Russians take advantage of us looking the other way to use that loss of vision to support Iran in order to challenge American interests and American allies?
In these turbulent times we need wisdom, patience but also clarity. And our moral strength and vision should be a deterrent against dictators trying so hard to test the limits of our power and our tolerance.
