Am I the only one who does not get it? I keep scratching my bald head trying to understand the bizarre way that we have been conducting our foreign policy in the Middle East. I am writing this column from Cairo, Egypt. As I read the European, American and Middle East newspapers, I can see that I am not the only one who is confused. Actually, the whole world is confused by the erratic and confusing American foreign policy in the Middle East.
On Oct. 6, President Trump issued an order to the American troops in Syria to withdraw in order to facilitate Turkey’s invasion of the Kurdish area in Northern Syria. This hasty decision was taken after a call between President Trump and Turkey’s strongman, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Surprisingly, there were about 1,000 American soldiers in that area. But that small contingency was enough to keep peace at that volatile area at the Syrian border with the Kurds. Now that they are gone, leaving our allies, the Kurds, vulnerable to Turkish attack, Turkey faces no measurable resistance to its plan to destroy the Kurds’ enclave. Thankfully, no American soldier was injured but they were that close.
Like what happened before, when America withdraws from an area of the Middle East, that vacuum is filled by America’s enemies. Shortly after the Turkish onslaught, the Kurds, finding themselves abandoned by their friends, sought support and help from Russia and the Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad. Almost immediately, Russian troops and troops loyal to the Assad regime moved to occupy that area. The Russian and Syrian flags are now flying, replacing the American flag. And by that order our role in Syria effectively came to an end and in that process, we, unintentionally, promoted the three entities that hate us the most; Russia and Bashar Al Assad and Iran.
The part that I could not understand was that a day after the President gave the green light to Turkey to advance to Syria, he said he would “destroy the Turkish economy in a second if the Turkish troops went too far.” What is too far? No one knows.
One of the major unintended consequences of this hasty decision to withdraw our troops, was the freeing of hundreds of ISIS and Al Qaeda fighters and their families who were in Kurdish custody. This may prove to be an unmitigated disaster brought about by a misguided decision.
Almost at the same time, I saw something in the European and Middle Eastern newspapers that American media did not cover. President Putin visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He was warmly received in both countries. The talk now is that no one trusts the U.S. Its policy has been erratic and the policymakers in Washington do not seem to understand how to formulate a cohesive policy, not only in the Middle East but everywhere else in the world. Middle East countries that were dependent on America for their defense and also for defense hardware, are starting to shift their alliances eastward towards Russia and China. Their trust in America has frayed significantly as a result of our inconsistent and frequently contradictory foreign policy.
In formulating foreign policy, policymakers frequently take the long view. It is almost similar to chess, in that you have to think in advance, several steps ahead. American foreign policy now seems fragmented, shortsighted and superficially maintained. There is no long view, no cohesive approach, no consistency based on our values and our global vision and self-interests.
Everywhere you look, you see how American standing in the world is dwindling and as a result of that American influence is also eroding. Imagine that only 1,000 American soldiers were enough to keep the peace in Northern Syria. All this was because of our esteemed position and the respect that we enjoyed in the world. Unfortunately, what we are doing now is destroying our credit piece by piece. The tragedy is that most of this is self-inflected.
The erosion of American standing in the world was not the result of a Russian attack or a Chinese attack, but by our own incompetence and ignorance. All of a sudden it seems that we have lost the ability to understand the world around us and we are behaving like a drunken sailor, swaying to left and right without seeing what is ahead of us.
Unfortunately, this trend has been going on for a while. If we don’t wake up and do something about this gradual decline in America’s value and standing in the world, I am afraid it will be too late to save what is remaining of our value and our respect in this turbulent world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.