As human beings, we don’t appreciate what we have until we lose it. And our organs are no exception. We never stop to thank our brains or hearts that are working day and night to keep us alive. We don’t even acknowledge their presence until they start having problems. Then, we complain and complain and blame our hearts, our gall bladders or our knees for the pain that we are experiencing. Still, we never give thanks to those hardworking organs for their selfless dedication to our survival.
This comes to my mind in sharp focus now that I have lost my left knee. No, it was not an accident. A couple of weeks ago, my dear precious, old left knee was removed by the skillful and gentle hands of the amazing Dr. Didi Omiyi, the renowned orthopedic surgeon who specializes in joint replacement. But Dr. Omiyi was very nice. He did not want me to go around without a knee, so, he replaced it with a shiny brand-new metal and plastic knee prosthesis that had zero miles on it compared to my old one, which had a gazillion miles on it.
The loss of my left knee prompted me to think of how much that knee meant to me and how many miles it went with me. And I found myself full of thanks and gratitude to it for being a dedicated and loyal knee that served me well through my 76 years.
I want to thank my knee for being with me in the good and the bad, in health and sickness. It never left me, and it never failed me until recently as both of us were showing the signs of the ravages of ageing.
I thank my knee for tolerating me jumping up and down as a child, giggling with no cares in the world. I did not pay attention to the slight pain in my knees. But that pain went away, and we went back jumping and giggling.
Even at age 4 when my knees sped, and my legs tripped as my mom was frying potatoes on a Kerosene stove on the floor of our one room home, since we did not have a kitchen. Again, I was giggling with my friend Soliman. The giggling suddenly stopped when I fell face forward in the frying pan and tipping the pan to pour all of the boiling oil on my face, chest and legs causing burns all over my body. I don’t blame my knee. The blame sits squarely on me and me alone. Well, what do you expect? I was only 4 years old and did not know any better.
I also remember the incessant abuse that my knees suffered when I was 9 and 10 when I discovered the joy of playing Soccer in the narrow and dusty streets of Cairo. Numerous times, I would fall on my knees, causing my pants to be ripped and the skin of my knees to be scraped. My knees did not complain, but my mom did since she had to mend my old pants or buy me new ones.
In high school my knees walked with me to school approximately two miles each way. No pain then. Everything was still shiny and undamaged. Walking was the best way of transportation, and my knees went along for the journey.
Then came biking. I, like most of my friends at that time, could not afford buying a bike. So, we would rent a bike for a cent and a half for an hour. More biking, more falls, and still that loyal knee did not complain – unless I banged it badly; then the poor knee would keep me up all night.
Years go by and my loyal knee kept up with me through different stages of my life. After high school came medical school. I was lucky that my medical school was also walking distance from my home. It is amazing that from grade school until the beginning of my orthopedic residency, I did not have to use any means of transportation other than my faithful legs.
My knees also served me well when I used to walk my beautiful friend from medical school, Elene, to her train station. We would stand by the train station for hours talking. Time did not matter. The glaring sun did not matter. Nothing else mattered. We were in love!
Before our wedding, I was not sure that my knees would hold me upright during the wedding ceremony. But they did, and for that I am very grateful. It would not look good for the groom’s knees to crumble at the wedding ceremony.
My knees also held me up when I met for the first time my firstborn, Ramez. I had not seen him when he was born as I was away doing my compulsory military service 800 miles away. He was one month old when our eyes met for the first time, and he greeted me by wetting my crisp military uniform as if to baptize our first encounter. At least the knees held me, but my tears could not be controlled.
My knees also took me on a long trip to the land of the unknown when we immigrated to the United States. Here, I was carrying Ramez, who was 3-years-old and in a stubborn childish fit. He would refuse to walk through the mazes in the airports to finally see mama, who had gone to America a few months earlier.
Time moves fast and here my knees kept me steady as I walked my beautiful daughter, Mary, down the aisle as I gave her away to a handsome, bright, and wonderful young man, Steve, who would be her life companion from then forward.
When Benjamin, my beautiful grandson, came to the scene, my knees had started to show the merciless sign of aging. I would look at Benjamin and see how he would spring from a crouching position to a standing position in a fraction of a second when it would take me an eternity to get up from the floor position. But I am still grateful that my knees sustained me through the grueling requirements of being a grandparent.
As I part with my dear left knew, I am filled with gratitude to the poor suffering knee that accompanied me through my life’s journey.
Now I have a new shining metal and plastic knee to replace my old, wrinkled exhausted one. I don’t know how long this new knee will serve me. But I welcome it with such an optimism and appreciation and hope that it will create a new super old man of me. Yeah, dream on, grandpa!
Adios, my beautiful, old, wrinkled knee. I am very grateful to you for tolerating me all these years. Now, I look with optimism and excitement to my new journey with the new polished knee. I hope and pray that it will serve me as well as you have. Thank you my dear friend!
