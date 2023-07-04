As we come into the election campaign season, we usually hear many candidates talking about how America is in decline and that we as a country are losing the edge compared to other countries and how those candidates see themselves as the only ones who can fix our country’s ills. Sometimes it is easy to subscribe to this notion. We are more polarized than ever before. We seem to be talking at each other rather than talking to each other anymore. Our political leaders appear to be in a constant fight trying to undermine the other side.
But a close scrutiny of this notion shows that this pessimistic view of America may not be that accurate. Actually, it is not accurate at all. While some pundits proclaim that America’s military power is getting weaker, the evidence contradicts their theory. America has the most powerful military force in the world. While America has 11 aircraft carriers with three under construction, China has only two with one under construction and Russia has only one with nothing under construction. America has 750 foreign military bases around the world spread over 80 countries from Germany and Italy in Europe to Burkina Faso in Africa to Japan and the Philippines in Asia. Compare that to China which has only one base in Djibouti.
The American economy is also the largest in the world. But what is more impressive than its sheer size of the economy, is its resilience. During the Covid pandemic, the world economy shrank everywhere – including in America. But after the pandemic, the United States economy has performed better than other G7 economies and the Euro area, contrary to what many economists had predicted.
Even when it comes to inflation, core inflation in America is still lower than in many other major advanced economies.
On the scientific front, America leads the world in almost all spheres of science. For example, Americans won 403 Nobel prizes in different fields of knowledge, compared to 137 for United Kingdom, 114 for Germany and eight for China. In medicine, Americans won 103 Nobel prizes compared to 31 for UK, 17 for Germany and only one for China. The number of patents in the U.S. last year was more than Germany and China combined.
So, in every aspect, America is still the most powerful, the most innovative, the most versatile and the most resilient as evidenced by the rapid and impressive economic recovery after the Covid pandemic.
But the economic and military prowess is not the only reason for America’s greatness. America’s greatness lies deep in its people. They are the source of its strength its greatness.
America is not just a country or a continent on the map. America is more than just space, land and people. It is a state of mind, an idea and a revelation. In this turbulent world, America represents an oasis not only for Americans but for the whole world which empowers and energizes each and every one of us to be the best we can be. It represents all that is bright, energetic, promising, inviting, and optimistic.
Sadly, it is easy not to see the beauty and the splendor of this great country if we concentrate on what divides us rather than what binds us. Just listening to politicians, you get a very pessimistic and dark image of what America represents. The polarization that is permeating the country hides the beautiful core of this beautiful country. Yes, we may disagree on many political, social and cultural issues. But all these disagreements are marginal issues compared to our love for each other and for our country. Everywhere you go you find people helping each other. They don’t ask about your political affiliation or your standing on social or cultural issues. This is what democracy is all about. We disagree but we still love each other … we disagree but we still help each other … we disagree but we still care for each other.
So, rather than defining ourselves by what issues that divide us, we should define ourselves by the many bonds that unite us together and makes us one people and one country.
Every one of us makes his or her own America. Your America represents your hopes and dreams not only for yourself but for your children and grandchildren. It also represents your dreams for your own country as well. My America is a fantastic and beautiful place full of optimism and energy … full of hope and bright expectation for the future … full of goodness and respect … full of harmony and joy.
So, to my great, resilient and beautiful America, Happy 247th birthday!
