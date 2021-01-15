As I was watching in horror the disturbing images of the pro-President Trump supporters breaching and assaulting the Capitol on Jan. 6, I sat in front the TV with my mouth open. I could not believe what I was witnessing.
The images were horrific and frankly unbelievable. I have been to the Capitol several times and every time I entered that venerable building I get goose bumps. The Rotunda, in particular, evokes a sense of reverence akin to the feeling of entering St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. The elegance, the shiny surfaces, the sculptures and the immense heartwarming beauty of that building makes you feel in awe.
You don’t talk, you just whisper as if you are afraid of waking up the sculptures around the edges of the Rotunda. You feel you are in the presence of majesty and elegance. All the history of our nation is crystallized in that beautiful building.
That is why I could not understand how anyone, much less those calling themselves patriots, could damage that gorgeous building. This is the heart of our nation. This is where the history of our nation is written. This is where the central core of our country, democracy, is located. In all honesty, if you take democracy out of the United States, then nothing else remains.
A few months ago, we took our nieces, Joyce and Jenny, with their parents to Washington DC. We were in a hurry, but still I wanted them to see the Capitol building and the surrounding area. They had the same impression of reverence and awe. This is the feeling of anyone who gets the privilege of visiting that magnificent building.
Then, how could a group of people, no matter what their political inclinations may be, get the cowardice and the callousness to attack such a building. Didn’t anyone of them stop for a second to admire the elegance and the beauty of this building? Didn’t anyone stop for a second to think what this building meant for the country that they claim that they love. You simply can’t shout "USA!" while you are piercing the heart of our country with your attack. No one can claim allegiance to the United States while they are destroying the symbol of our country’s democracy and history. How could patriotism allow people to destroy the heart of the very nation they claim to be patriotic to? I can’t think of uglier images than what the whole world saw on Jan. 6.
Just imagine what would happen if this attack on our symbol of democracy was perpetrated by an international terrorist group? For sure we would be at war right now and we will have the right to do so in order to defend our country and our democracy.
But the fact remains that the attack was orchestrated and conducted by a group of people who think they were doing patriotic acts. How can these people be more delusional? Have we lost our path and we don’t know what our actions mean anymore? Can a sector of the society firmly believe that destruction of our center of democracy can be a patriotic act? Have we gone to the abyss thinking what is right is wrong and what is wrong is right?
I am trying to stay completely away from politics, but facts are facts and what we all saw was more than ugly. It is impossible to separate the desecration of the sacred place in our capital from those who condoned and incited those actions. I know that many of my friends will disown me, but this is MY country as much as it is yours. Those thugs desecrated a place that I revere, respect and adore. They destroyed part of MY country. This is MY America and my America by choice.
All immigrants shape their America. We do come to this country because it represents the last refuge from tyranny and dictatorship … It represents acceptance of everyone no matter what their race, ethnicity, religion or color … It represents the BEST place on earth, where all possibilities can be realized if you are honest and work hard … It represents what the American values are … It represents the American stories of each one of us. All of us have stories about America and all of these stories are full of kindness, generosity and love from people we did not even know.
This is my America: Beautiful, elegant, generous, kind, welcoming, smiling, inviting and really GREAT! But what I saw on Jan. 6 did not belong to my America.
And all of us, Americans, should denounce this ugliness, should eradicate that cancer from among us … Should make our voices heard that we reject this ugly distorted vision that does not belong to our America … Should shout and yell and scream telling everyone in the world that our America is much better than what the world saw last week.
Our real America will shine through … Will erase that ugly smear from its beautiful face and come as she always has as radiant as ever and as beautiful as ever. Her face shining like the sun, her head up and proud, her heart is full of love and goodness – and her mind rejecting all this hatred and ugliness once and for all.
