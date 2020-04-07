For the first time in over a century, we're facing a calamity that engulfs the whole world – East, West, North and South. This time is totally different than the time of the Spanish flu in 1918. Now, instant communications make people hyperconnected to each other and to the whole world.
There is an umbrella of fear, anxiety and even despair hovering over our planet. We had never seen anything that affected people from the opposing corners of our world – Russia and America, Iran and Saudi Arabia, China and Japan. Almost no country has escaped the wrath of this frightening tiny giant. The virus is not detectable by the ordinary microscopes, but the effects of its infections are truly larger than life as they drain the life from many of its victims.
So far, this tiny monster has killed more than 75,000 people across the globe. And for the first time we find a universal anxiety that is touching every corner of the earth. We also find that we need to rely and depend on each other more. We are, for the first time, a universal community; frightened together, suffering together, and grieving together.
People everywhere are searching for ways to cope with this frightening pandemic that is endangering the lives of each one of us. It is almost like a lottery: You don’t know when your number is called. The statistics say that infections are transmitted from asymptomatic patients from 25% to 50% of the time. So, we have no idea who is infected. The virus disguises itself in apparently healthy individuals. We have lost the ability to identify who is infected so we can avoid them. Everyone is a possible carrier. Everyone is a possible source of infection.
Regrettably, we are not only afraid of the virus, but also are afraid of each other. In a time when we need each other, we are skeptical of each other, even a close relative. Sons and daughters can’t visit their parents and parents can’t even visit their ill grandchildren. At the time when the need for each other is at its peak we are told, wisely, to avoid each other. And the anxiety gets augmented a million times. Wisdom tells us to stay apart, but our hearts want to be close. We need to listen to our brains now. The emotions will come later, when we exit from this dreadful tunnel.
And how to get the strength to fight this unseen monster? We need the inner strength. We have an amazing reserve of strength that we need to dip into at this time. Remarkably, our strength will enhance the strength of our loved ones.
Because we love each other, we need to stay away from each other. We need to bury our anxiety under layers and layers of courage, perseverance and love. Even, if we can’t touch our loved ones … Even if we can’t hug our beloved, even if we can’t embrace each other, we still can touch each other from a distance. The distance, the virus, the isolation, the anxiety and the fear will never be able to dampen our love. Our love will triumph.
It is very unusual to tell someone, "I love you and because of that I am staying away from you." The formula for loving that we practiced for thousands of years, that dictates that we want to be closer to our loved ones, has been toppled upside down. Now, our love dictates that we stay separated from each other. As the separation increases, so does our insecurity, anxiety and fear.
But we need to dig deeply in our hearts to see that our love for our loved ones will not diminish, our support for each other will not erode and our longing for each other will not go away. We just need to express our love in a different way.
Whether we are physically near or far, we are still close … Our hearts are still close … our minds interconnected … our resolve strong and our interdependence is at its highest point.
In the middle of the darkness that sweeps our universe, our love for each other is the candle that illuminates our world … the light that expels the darkness from our hearts and our minds … the soothing potion that heals our wounds and soothes our inner selves … the power that extracts courage from our feeble hearts and the determination from our sad spirits…
We are in this fight together. The fight is not only against this nano-monster, but also against our despair, against our sadness, against our anxieties, against our fears and against the dark cloud that hovers over our world.
And we will prevail. With our minds, with our ingenuity, with our resolve, with our determination – but more importantly, with our love. As the darkness becomes very thick and envelopes every part of our world, we do need more than one candle. All of us should be the candles that collectively will get us out of this dark, inhospitable and frightening tunnel.
And love will lead the way!
