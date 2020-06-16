In a famous story from the bible, king Solomon was asked by God to name anything he wanted or desired. Solomon thought of the infinite choices that he could ask for but chose only one thing: wisdom. That is what we should be praying for in these turbulent times.
The whole world was appalled and shocked as they watched in horror, Mr. George Floyd, an African American unarmed man dying as he lied down with his neck pressured on by the knee of a white police officer. Most people have not witnessed, in their lifetime, someone dying before their eyes. That is why people from every walk of life, were disturbed by watching that horrific video. The whole world erupted in demonstrations against injustice and against racism. In the U.S., approximately 2,000 locations across the country had some form of demonstrations. It was also surprising that this issue resonated with people all over the world, from Australia to Canada and from South Korea to Brazil.
People strive for justice and equality. Most reasonable people anywhere in the world do not want a world in which there is injustice and inequality. Unfortunately, some of the demonstrations became violent with looting, stealing, destroying properties and attacking police officers.
The shock of watching that video ignited a fierce debate about what could be done to fight racism and injustice. People all over the country and across the globe have been searching for steps and ways to treat this malignant disease of racism. Different ideas have been floating to achieve that goal. There were calls to dismantle police force once and for all. Some municipalities actually started to consider the possibility of dismantling their police force. In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, the city council announced its plan to dismantle their police force and replace it with something else – we don’t yet know what that will look like. Some other cities, such as Los Angeles, proposed defunding the police force and have suggested reducing police budgets by millions of dollars. And a new movement to defund the police started to take hold among many demonstrators.
The question is: does this make any sense? One of the most important responsibilities of any government, federal, state or local, is protecting their constituency. So, how can the municipalities protect their citizens without a police force? Yes, there are glaring signs of some police officers who are bad apples, but that does not mean dismantling the whole department. Imagine having a bad doctor or a bad teacher or even a bad priest, then should we dismantle hospitals, schools and churches?
Another issue has been left out from the discussion is that the vast majority of police officers do their jobs day in and day out with integrity, professionalism and compassion. There are a million police officers in this country. In the middle of being shocked at the cruelty of some of them we should not forget that still the majority of police officers are honorable people who put their lives on the line every single day to protect us. Imagine, every traffic stop, every domestic call, even every fender-bender could be the end of a police officer’s life. Yes, we should discuss different methods of training of police officers and enhancing their involvement in their communities in order to get rid of racism and brutality. But we must not forget the majority of police officers who take their responsibility very seriously and do their best to protect their communities.
In the middle of turbulent times when the events go very fast and can be very infuriating, it is important to take a deep breath and judge events by our brains and not by our emotions. Hasty decisions in the middle of severe emotional strain usually result in unintended consequences with catastrophic results. In these turbulent times we need the wisdom that Solomon asked for to allow us to make decisions based on facts and solid information rather than raw emotions.
These are unsettling times in more ways than one. We do need wisdom in our political leaders and also in our ordinary citizens. Wisdom will allow us to navigate these treacherous waters to safety. Wisdom does not mean complacency; it means having a thoughtful process of evaluating different options and selecting the best available option based on the circumstances. Wisdom will allow us to know that we are all in this together. We need each other more than ever. We need better understanding, better tolerance, and more love.
I hope and pray that our great nation can find healing in love, understanding, compassion, tolerance and mutual respect of every human being no matter who they are and what color of skin they may have. After all, we are all citizens of our one country and children of our one God!
