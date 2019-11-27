Thanksgiving is upon us. We tend to list all our blessings to be thankful for, including family and friends. My family and I count America as one of the most important blessings what we are thankful for. Being an American Citizen is something we don’t take for granted. For most Americans who were born here, being an American is something they take for granted. They grew up to find themselves American citizens. But for many immigrants, this citizenship represents a magical turn of their fate and their lives. Many immigrants have accomplished a whole lot that they could not have even imagined achieving had they lived in their native countries.
My family and I, like many immigrants, have a deep-rooted gratitude for being a part of this really great country. When counting our blessings, being an American citizen comes at the top of the list. You have no idea how proud I am when I hold my American Passport anywhere in the world. I feel I belong to the greatest country on earth and that great country belongs to me.
Even in the middle of this political mess that we are witnessing these days, our gratitude does not wither, our appreciation does not diminish, our pride does not erode and our vision of the greatness of this country remains as solid as it has ever been.
During the last couple of weeks, our nation has been mesmerized by the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representative. From the polls, it is very clear that the country is, by and large, evenly divided between those who support and those who are against the impeachment. I watched some of the hearings, but not all. If you are a Republican or a Democrat, you will be watching those proceedings with an already set mind of whether the president’s actions are impeachable or not.
I was watching with a totally different set of thinking. The words that came to my mind were: GOD BLESS AMERICA! These proceedings would have never occurred in my native country, Egypt, or any other Arab country or even many developed countries as very few countries in the world would allow questioning their presidents. In many countries presidents are like God, totally above and outside the law. So, the way the constitution spells out the distinction between the three branches of government is a mark of genius. The framers thought long and hard about how to establish a type of democracy that does not allow an unlimited authority to any one branch of government, including the presidency.
Because of the current political polarization, it is difficult to have Republicans and Democrats agree on anything. But if you dig deeper, you will still find an agreement on loving this country and respecting its constitution and its institutions. Even in the middle of these turbulent times, it is important not to see the other side as the enemy. We are all Americans!
Politics, unfortunately, has a tendency to separate people and ideas. The comments of different politically oriented commentators on the same issue can be vastly different, like day and night. But even with these divergent points of view, there is an understanding of how our democracy work and how our constitution binds us all together.
In the middle of this political polarization, no one thought of changing the constitution to allow their side to win. The same constitution that governs the impeachment process of a Democratic president is the same that governs the impeachment of a Republican one. This is the core of my argument: That no matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, we should be thankful and grateful that our way of governing does not allow anyone to be above the law. Is this something to celebrate? Absolutely! Actually, this is one of the pillars of America’s greatness.
During the impeachment hearings, a sinister innuendo showed its ugly head during the questioning of a witnesses who happened to be an immigrant. That innuendo was raising doubts about his loyalty to this country and how his loyalty might be more to his native country. This is insulting, not only to that witness but to most immigrants.
As one other witness, who also happened to be an immigrant, said: "We are Americans by choice!" Yes, indeed! That innuendo was not directed at the other witnesses who were Americans by birth. To think that Americans by birth are more loyal to America than Americans by Choice is an ugly and discriminatory idea that we should not subscribe to.
In talking to thousands of Immigrants from all the corners of the earth, I found that the vast majority have deep gratitude and appreciation for their adoptive country. Surprisingly, that witness fought for his adoptive country and received a purple heart. But still that did not prevent some congressmen from raising this ugly and insulting issue. I understand that the congressmen were trying to discredit the witness, but this should not be through questioning his loyalty to America.
I implore every American, either by birth or naturalization, to think deeply of how to be thankful for this great country of ours. Being American is a privilege and an honor that every American should be proud of and thankful for. So, this Thanksgiving, let us all bow our heads and our hearts and thank God for the wonderful gift of being citizens of the greatest country on earth.
