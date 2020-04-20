At the end of the Second World War, it was evident that the Unites States emerged as the uncontested global leader in every aspect: Military, scientific, social and economic. And since then, America has performed very well as a world leader. The whole world looked up to America and considered it to be the benevolent global leader.
Many international institutions demonstrated the supremacy of the American leadership – the United Nations Security Council, NATO, and the World Trade Organization, to name a few. And for almost close to a century, America held on that distinguished position with Republican and Democratic administrations. The Soviet Union tried to dislodge the U.S. from its position at the top, but failed miserably.
Now, China is trying hard to achieve what the Soviet Union failed to do. China has been using its soft power with economic aid to African and South American countries and its newly acquired military power trying to show its control of the South China Sea and the surrounding territories. But it still is unable to perform at the same level that the U.S. has done in a consistent manner. China has never been able, for example, to form a coalition of other independent countries to achieve any specific goal.
Recently, there has been an erosion in the global leadership position of the United States. Unfortunately, this has been mostly self-inflected. When there is a vacuum of leadership, it is naturally expected that someone will jump in and try to fill that position. The latest example is President Trump’s decision to withhold financial support from the World Health Organization (WHO).
The WHO is not perfect, but it does good work – especially in the underdeveloped countries. The WHO has been very influential in reducing infant mortality and childbirth mortality rates in many underdeveloped countries. It also led the fight against SARS, MERS and Ebola epidemics.
To withdraw our financial support of an organization which is leading the fight, in the middle of a once-a-century ferocious pandemic, is totally incomprehensible. We have seen how an infected person in a fish market in Wuhan, China has led to millions of people being infected with the coronavirus all over the world. So, controlling the pandemic in the far corners of the earth is important to protecting us in the long run.
Reviewing the WHO is a good idea, but the time for that is not in the middle of a pandemic. Withholding funding to this very important international organization at this critical juncture demonstrates to the world a lack of sensitivity to the plight of poor countries that depend primarily on WHO for guidance and support to fight this pandemic. Actually, it would be more productive to increase our funding of WHO during this unusual time.
By withholding the funds from the WHO we allow other countries that aspire to take the mantle of global leadership from the U.S. to attack us by showing the world that we are not serious leaders. Serious leaders do not dismantle the tools that are vital for them to lead.
Furthermore, if we don’t like what WHO does or how it does it, are we providing any alternative entity that is capable of providing similar services? The answer is no. We are struggling just to get control of the pandemic inside our own country. Since we are totally consumed by our effort to save our people, we don’t have the ability to help others in the center of this global fight. This shows how illogical it is to make a decision like this and still expect the world to treat us as a responsible global leader.
As we withdraw from many international organizations, we lose the ability to project an image of a global leader. Gradually, the world will realize that it can’t depend on us since we make rash decisions that can have a negative impact on the service to our world.
I am sure some would agree with this decision to withhold the funds from WHO with the notion that it, like many other international organizations, siphons our hard-earned money and that they are not well-run and even some of them have anti-American inclination. All this is true. But still, we don’t solve these issues by withholding funds or withdrawing from the fight. We need to show the world how we continue to be a global leader, able to face challenges head on and try to find solutions to these thorny issues without dismantling the world order that served us well for almost a century.
If we want the world to think of us as a global leader, we should act like one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.