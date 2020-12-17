The last 10 months have been very brutal in the human toll taken by COVID-19 across the globe. Many families lost loved ones. Many friends lost close friends. The human loss is staggering. The United Stated did not fare very well in terms of infection rate and death rate. As of now, more than 16 million people were infected and more than 300,000 people have died. These figures are both shocking and sad. Shocking because before the pandemic we were thought of as the best prepared nation to fight a pandemic and it is sad because so many people could have been saved if our response to the pandemic was more robust and science-based.
The whole world was engulfed in deep darkness with helplessness and hopelessness. We were all hoping for a salvation. Waiting for redemption, waiting for absolution.
And finally, not a minute too soon, the oppressive darkness was broken with a sliver of light and hope. A vaccine is finally here. And the whole world sighed a sigh of relief. Even in countries that may not get the vaccines for several months, celebration started just because of the hope and because of light. There is finally an end to this monstrous year of loss and suffering. The excitement is palpable everywhere in the world.
But surprisingly, a sizable part of our citizens do not plan to take the vaccine. In a Pew Research Center study published before the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine, only 64% of Americans planned to take the vaccine compared to 79% of Britons. The question is: why?
Humanity has been waiting for salvation, and it is finally here to be snubbed by a large percentage of the society. It is amazing the amount of disinformation that is on social media and some major media outlets about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. It is difficult to understand why people would believe the junk they read on social media and reject the scientific data presented by the medical and scientific community. This belief in pseudo-science creates unfounded fear that is not based on solid information but on some sort of delusional illogical thinking promoted by false information. That is why Dr. Anthony Fauci said: “My primary biggest fear is that a substantial proportion of the people will be hesitant to get vaccinated. I think there are going to be many people who don’t want to get vaccinated right away. ”
It appears that most of the people who do not want to get vaccinated are concerned about the safety of this new vaccine. Yes, this vaccine is new but it is safer than other vaccines. Although I am not a virologist specialist, please let me explain this in simple terms. This group of vaccines called mRNA are used for the first time. They are safer than other kinds of vaccines that use weakened live vaccine such as the Polio vaccine. This mRNA vaccine is merely a bunch of strands of genetic material encapsulated in tiny spheres of fat. The mRNA encodes not the instruction for how to make a virus but rather how to make just one of its proteins called spike. Thus directed, our body cells turn out spikes in large quantities and that stimulates a response from our immune system to produce antibodies against the spike proteins. This prepares the immune system to react quickly if it comes across spike again, this time as a part of an invading virus. And this is how the antibodies protect us from the virus.
The clinical trials of the three main vaccine manufactures, Pfizer, Moderna and AsraZenecca involved more than 150,000 volunteers. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, a German company, tried their vaccine on 73,000 volunteers. This is a large number to ensure the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety. So far, all the studies have confirmed both. Actually, I am scheduled to take the vaccine this weekend. I hope and pray that every citizen takes this as a personal and social responsibility.
Think of this as a Christmas gift that came to you free of charge. Then the best thing to do is to spread this gift to all people around you – including family, friends and coworkers. What would be better than this? A Christmas gift that keeps giving.
You will be doing yourself a favor. You will be doing your family and friends a favor. More importantly, you will be doing your country a favor. Nothing can be more patriotic than this.
