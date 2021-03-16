One of the most impressive aspects of American political discourse that impressed me the most was the civility by which it was conducted. On multiple occasions while visiting my family and friends in Egypt I would sit surrounded by a healthy mix of young and old relatives and friends talking about American democracy, the American constitution and the system of checks and balances that is rooted in the American political system.
I have always told them about how civil the political environment was. I remember one day there was a referendum in Egypt to change an article in the Egyptian constitution. People were discussing the pros and cons of the proposed changes. I asked all the people in the room if any one of them had read or even seen the Egyptian constitution. They all looked at me incredulously as if I came from Mars.
No, no one had seen or touched a copy of the Egyptian constitution. They hear about it, but they have never seen it or read it. One of my smart nephews retorted: “How about you, have you ever seen or read the American Constitution?”
I was in luck because I almost always carry in my briefcase a copy of the constitution. So, I reached into my brief case and, in a theatrical way – voila! – I got out the constitution and showed it to them. They were all very surprised; first that anyone would carry the constitution with them and second, that the constitution was the size of a very small booklet. They imagined it would be the size of Encyclopedia Britannica. I also explained to them how this small document lived for more than 240 years and is still a living and breathing document.
Going back to the civility issue, I was always impressed by how people from different political factions got along very well. The famous stories about how President Reagan and Tip O’Neal, the democratic House Speaker, were drinking bodies; they would fight during the day and enjoy a Scotch in the evening. There were disagreements, but there was no malice.
Now, jump 30 years forward and are loathe to see the bitterness and viciousness of the political discourse It feels as if our political leaders not only disagree with the other side, but they have deep hatred and contempt for the other side. It should not be that way. We are all Americans, after all. We have much more in common that what separates us. This political polarization is not new, but its intensity has reached the highest level probably in the history of our democracy.
In the midst of this bitter and strong polarization of the two-party system, a question has been raised: Is there a place for the center in our political landscape? The answer is that it does not look like there is any space for the middle in that system. Should all of us subscribe to every idea or position a party adopts? Can’t we have a different point of view about one or two things that a party aspires to and still be a member of that party?
One of the most polarizing issues is abortion. Is it possible for a person to be pro-life and a Democrat or pro-choice and a Republican? Do all we have to lose our identity and follow what the party tells us? This goes against what America stands for. America stands for individuality and freedom. You are your own person, and you should have the freedom of forming your own opinion.
The two parties claim that their tents are large and can accommodate members with different points of views. But in reality, the parties rarely do allow any dissent. We saw recently that members of one party were censured for taking a position not in line with the rest of the party. So, where is democracy and where is freedom? The notion about big tents is only empty words that do not stand to real scrutiny.
So, if a person believes in many of his or her party’s platform, but doesn’t agree with some points that the party endorses, then where does this person fit in? We don’t have a viable third party to allow that person to join. That is why we have so many independents. But independents don’t have a vehicle to express their points of view. They don’t have a platform or stage upon which they declare what they believe in. Therefore, most of independents just float into the la la land.
The options are two. Form another centrist party that takes some of the Republican and the Democratic ideas. The other option would be for the parties to really enlarge their tents and welcome members with different points of views without making them fearful of what the party would do if they deviate, even a little, from the path that the party allows.
Unless the existing parties welcome the independents with a real chance of being a part of the system, there will be no place for the majority who espouse some of the Democratic and some of the Republican ideas. It is critical for our political landscape to have such a space. This is critical to ensure that our democracy remains democratic.
