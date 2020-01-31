Impeaching a president is not an easy matter. That is why only three presidents in the history of our country faced impeachment, but none was removed from office. The constitution created a high bar for removing a sitting president, which is very wise. Removing a sitting president should be an extremely difficult decision.
For the last couple of weeks, our country was mesmerized by the process of impeaching President Trump in the House of Representative and the trial in the Senate presided by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In effect, the three branches of government were involved in this process.
The public opinion of the merits of impeachment and trial varies according to the political position each one of us inclines towards. Actually, every impeachment proceeding was very political as well. But no matter which way you stand in terms of supporting or rejecting the impeachment of President Trump, there are still important lessons to gain when we carefully, and fairly review the whole process. Although the whole process is not pleasant at all, we can find many positive elements from the process itself regardless of whether a president is impeached or not.
First: Regardless of your political affiliation or inclination, every American should be proud of this country. In a democracy, no one is above the law no matter how high their positions are. To make a president accountable before the American people fully demonstrate this fact that no one is above the law. Each and every public office holder should be cognizant of this fact while conducting their businesses. One of the major hurdles to real democracy in many other countries is having some important people who are above the law. We already see that in Russia and China and many other developing countries.
Second: During the impeachment and trial proceedings we heard a lot about the constitution. You would think that the constitution would be a 10-volume reference book, but in reality it is a very small document that fits into your breast pocket. Despite its small size, it looms large on the political landscape of this country. That small document has remained strong for the entire history of this country. It was both refreshing and alarming to see different interpretations of the constitution, depending on your point of view. The interpretations occupied the whole political spectrum, from far left to far right. It was also refreshing that many of the house managers and the president’s defense team dived into trying to predict the real intent of the framers who wrote the constitution. That revered respect for this document is the core of the greatness of this country. All of us should celebrate the fact that our constitution represents the road map for our Republic.
Third: The Senate trial went very smoothly. Each side was respectful of the institution and of the event itself. There were no insults. Each side emphasized their points in a calm, persuasive and respectful way. Yes, they were passionate, but respectful. This is democracy at its best. This is just amazing given the gravity of the issue under discussion which was the removal of the President of the United States. In other parliaments we would have seen insults going back and forth and in some places fist fights have been known to occur. That respectful demeanor reflected the appreciation of the event itself and the institution at which the whole exercise was unfolding.
Fourth: The Impeachment trial will end this week or next at the most, and congress and Supreme Court will return to their normal duties. There will be no demonstrations in the streets for or against the outcome. No loudspeakers would be glaring in the squares announcing the end of civilization as we know it. No buses will be burned, or stores be looted. No schools will be closed. Life will go on as before. This is the value of democracy. Even if you don’t agree with the verdict, you will have to respect the process no matter what outcome is.
So, in the middle of the political polarization during the impeachment and the trial, still many positive elements were very evident. We should celebrate these positive elements even if we don’t agree with the verdict or even the deliberation. It is up to us, the American citizens, to extract the positive elements from this ordeal and make it something that could strengthen our country and its democracy. Then we will come out from this experience not only stronger but also wiser.
