America and Americans had a rough first half of this year. America’s smile is not as wide as it used to be. America’s eyes are full of tears. The excruciating pain is evident on her beautiful face. A deep and profound sadness engulfs her from head to toe.
America is in mourning. Mourning the more than 131,000 of her sons and daughters that were lost to the Coronavirus pandemic. And then she started to mourn the horrific murder of one of her black sons being choked to death by one of her white sons. And America’s heart was broken. The resulting demonstrations that were seeking justice and equality turned in some places into violent and senseless destruction. The pain of watching her sons and daughters fight for justice and equality was intensified by the vile destruction of businesses and properties.
Some of her competitors started writing her premature obituary, saying America is in decline. Even some of her admirers have been also echoing the notion of her decline. In an article this week in the Atlantic magazine by Tom Mctague, titled, “The decline of the American world,” the writer introduces his article by stating: “Other countries are used to loathing America, admiring America, and fearing America (sometimes all at once). But pitying America? That one is new.” The writer adds: “It is hard to escape the feeling that this is a uniquely humiliating moment for America.”
I totally disagree with this dark, pessimistic analysis. Yes, we have had a perfect storm of several problems hitting our country almost all at once. Yes, we did not manage some of these problems with the same skill and deftness that all of us were expecting, given that we are the richest and most powerful nation in the world.
We should have done a better job in handling the Coronavirus pandemic. We should have made the response to the pandemic a nonpartisan national emergency that required national unity and concentrated focused effort to deal with this lethal pandemic based on science and facts rather than politics.
Yes, we have not been able to eradicate the vestige of racism from our inner selves. There are still, in the deep recesses of our hearts, some places that are not completely washed of racism and hatred.
But all these challenges do not mean that America is in decline. For sure, we have had a setback. For sure, America is hurt. The wounds from multiple sources have contributed to causing severe pain. But with the pain came self-reflection; an opportunity to reexamine what America is all about and what she stands for.
Throughout her history, America has faced numerous challenges. Actually, her history is a history of challenges, one after the other. But the challenges that America faces this time are confronting her on multiple fronts simultaneously. The mountains are steeper to climb. The challenges are fiercer and more lethal.
But if America’s history is any guide, we know darn well that no matter what the challenges are, America will prevail. Several times in her history others wrote her off, to be surprised by the emergence of a stronger, more resilient and more united America. And this time is no exception. I personally have the utmost faith that America will weather this perfect storm and will navigate the stormy seas to reach the shore stronger, wiser, more confident and more resilient.
Those who predict America’s demise don’t know America. America can’t be replaced. Look around you. Many countries have been trying to dislodge America from its position as the shining city on the hill, the bastion of freedom and liberty, and the haven for the oppressed and the disenfranchised. But they have not been able to do so. Yes, America is going through pain and convulsions. But like the steel that must go inside the furnace to make it stronger, America is going through these wildfires of suffering, but it will come out of them stronger with more steely resolve and renewed energy and faith in herself and her people.
Even the global demonstrations that swept the world after the murder of George Floyd were an indication of how the world identifies with America and its challenges. People across the world see themselves in America. They take the lead from her and they adopt her challenges as theirs. And that is a unique phenomenon that does not happen with other countries.
With every challenge, America realizes its real strength and resolve. Every time she was thought of as down and out, she came thundering back with her youth, her vigor, her optimisms and her amazing ability to get up, dust the dirt off and get back to work. Every time, with no exceptions, America was able to confront the challenges and come out victorious with more energy, more determination and with brighter future.
America has a strong faith in her people and her people have equally strong faith in her ability to confront the challenges, weather the storms, walk through the fire and come out as beautiful as ever, as young as ever, as fresh as ever and as wonderful as ever.
Indeed, you still are our America the beautiful!
