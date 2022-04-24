Many of us are stressed out by what is going on in the world around us. From the war in Ukraine, to inflation, to political polarization to high gas prices. Many look around and get really depressed. All the TV channels have bad news. No good news makes it to any broadcast anymore. Just doom and gloom.
Humanity can’t survive on bad news day and night. There has to be hope for something better. There has to be a realization that the sun will come out tomorrow. There has to be something bright and beautiful we long for and anticipate to make us get out of bed to face our days with their challenges and surprises.
I, like everyone else, hear and read the news and find myself asking questions such as when this black cloud will stop hovering over all of us. We are all searching for that bright spot or a ray of sunshine that gives us hope and incentive to tackle the days ahead. And last Tuesday evening I saw that bright spot here in Effingham. I wish more people from Effingham and outside it came to see that wonderful scene at the convention center and be energized and inspired as much as I was.
On Tuesday evening, the CEO class had its yearly Trade Show. I have to admit that I went there to support our grandniece, Joyce, who had a booth there. But walking around the different booths, I was floored with the inspiring scene unfolding before our eyes. Senior high school students, who are in the CEO class, were demonstrating their business projects and actually selling their products at the show.
And what a wonderful scene that was, young men in their suits and ties and beautiful young ladies in their beautiful, elegant dresses and attires. Each and every one of them standing by their booths with their heads high and backs straight and their faces adorned with beautiful confident smiles. As they were presenting their projects, their language, their demeanor, their clear confidence and their optimistic smiles were a scene filled with beauty, hope and optimism.
This is our next generation! They are filled with confidence and pride and great deal of hopeful expectations of themselves and their community. They take their businesses very seriously. They have the deep sense of responsibility not only to themselves but to their community, their country and their world.
In these challenging times we need bright spots to illuminate the darkness that envelopes our world. And these beautiful and handsome young students are the bright spot in our world. They represent the hope and the beauty of things to come. You could feel the excitement and the pride that permeated the convention center. Not only among the students but among the visitors also. There was joy, laughter and smiles everywhere. The pride was not only limited to the students, but it also extended to the whole community. Effingham should be proud of this amazing program and the students should be proud of their community that supports them as well.
We saw this transformational energy in our grandniece, Joyce. She changed completely. From an awkward, shy, timid, and introvert child to a vibrant, vivacious, confident, strong and gorgeous young lady. Her language changed, her demeanor changed, her way of greeting people changes. She became full of confidence, elegance, optimism and moral strength. Just like a dormant rose that opened its petals to the sun exposing her exquisitely beautiful self to the world to see. And what a transformational change this has been!
And she is not the only one. All the young women and men that we saw on Tuesday evening have been touched by that magical baton changing them to the magnificent leaders that they are now. That magic also touched their families. You could see all the smiles filling the families’ faces with pride in their children and also pride in their community.
Many people in our community deserve praise for starting this program 12 years ago and enhancing it year after year. There are so many names to mention but I would like to mention one person who was the hero, the champion, and the driving force behind this program. That person is the late Craig Lindvahl, who was taken from us so prematurely. He believed in the potential that our kids have, and he stimulated the kids to show their inner strength and inner values and inner beauty to the world to see. Our community owes him a huge debt of gratitude for all what he did for our community.
Now, I have a question to our school leaders. Why can’t we implement some of the basic principles of this CEO program across the whole school system? We have seen the transformational magical power of this program in the students’ lives. Can we do something like that on a large scale? I, personally, like many people, would like to see not only 30 students, but hundreds of students go through such a program. It has the potential of amazing changes in their lives and futures. It is worth the effort.
Thank you, Effingham, and thank you our CEO class leaders. You have provided the bright rays of sunlight that illuminated our darkened world even if for one evening. Thank you all very much.
