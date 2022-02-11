I still feel the goose pumps that filled me when standing in the sunny but windy day of May 12, 1995. It was 10 a.m. and Elene and I were standing being sworn to be American citizens. That was an unforgettable moment in our lives. Almost every eye was filled with tears. Tears of joy and pride.
I still consider this as my second birthday. Many naturalized citizens feel that way. For us, it was the culmination of a journey that took 19 years to reach that destination in Collinsville, swearing to protect the constitution of our new country and new home. It was definitely worth the struggle and worth the wait.
I remembered this as I read about the American freestyle skier, Eileen Gu, who was born in America but chose to compete for China, the country of her mother. She does have the right to do so. America, for the most part, allows people to maintain dual citizenship. But China, of all places, does not allow that.
So, for Ms. Gu to compete for the Chinese team, she would have to relinquish her American citizenship. Again, that is her right. But decisions like that should have consequences.
American people are the kindest and most generous people on Earth. Many will say, it is not a big deal, it is her decision and let us just go on. But ,to be honest with you, this would be an insult to the millions of people who came to this country, worked hard, and became American citizens and chose to compete for their new home. It also cheapens the American citizenship. As if it is a commodity to buy and sell on the open market.
In my own humble opinion, we should honor her choice. She should be treated as a Chinese citizen and not as an American. She should stand in line outside the American Embassy in Beijing to apply for a visa. Stanford University, which she will enter in the fall, should treat her as an international student and she should pay the international students' tuition. She should not have the cake and eat it, too. But I am confident none of this will happen.
China played that card, that Ms. Gu gave it, very deftly. Gu became the most celebrated athlete in China. The social media is full of millions of posts praising the “Snow Princess” as they call her. Her beautiful face graces the covers of many Chinese magazines.
Compare that to the reception that another American, who also competed for China, received. Figure skating Zhu Yi, who actually gave up her American citizenship in order to compete for China, was treated very differently. The difference was that she did not win. She crashed into a wall during the team event and as a result, she was treated with hate and disdain.
Sina Weibo, the massive Chinese social network, was filled with hateful posts denouncing Zhu Yi and many even suggested returning her to America. This should give Ms. Gu a pause. China did not welcome the person – it welcomed the winner! So, for the Chinese, your value is attached not to you as a person but to your ability to win. Without a win, you are not welcomed
American citizenship is a great honor and should not be taken for granted. If an athlete or a movie star elects to renounce their American citizenship, they should know that there are consequences to their actions. We should not encourage them to just switch citizenship as if they are switching suits or dresses.
There is nothing wrong to still have the love and appreciation of your native land. Many immigrants cheer their motherland teams. We were cheering the Egyptian soccer team as it played Senegal for the final of the African Soccer Cup last Sunday.
We see lots of immigrants celebrating, along with all Americans, their heritage such as the Irish celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or the Mexicans celebrating Cinco de Mayo. All this is fair and encouraged. The amalgamation of all these cultures enriches our society and our country.
But choosing to renounce their American citizenship is something totally different. Here you are saying to your country: Sorry I now belong to a different country, and I will compete against you and against your athletes. For sure, it is their choice, and we must respect that. But they have to expect that their decision has consequences.
I am not sure about the laws of renouncing your citizenship. Most probably there will be no specific consequences to those decisions. But there should be. I personally think we should honor those people’s desire to give up their citizenship. Therefore, they should be treated with respect as Chinese citizens. They should not enjoy the benefits of being Americans. They should not be allowed to vote. They should be treated as international students and pay college tuitions as such.
More importantly, they should not be allowed to reapply for American citizenship. We should not allow those people an open-door policy, Americans on weekdays and Chinese on weekends.
NO! American citizenship is precious and sacred and should not be thought of as a commodity.
