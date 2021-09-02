The events unfolding at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan during the last couple of weeks were gut wrenching and disturbing. It appeared that America lost another war in a distant land and then hurriedly withdrew from it, creating a chaos and even a tragedy when 13 American Servicemen and women and scores of Afghanis were killed by two suicide bomber attacks at the airport.
On the surface, everything appears to be gloomy and depressing. And as it was said: “Victory has may fathers but defeat is an orphan.” Our enemies hurried to raise doubt on the competence and the bravery of America and Americans. Even many Americans felt the same way.
But we need to be patient first and thoughtful second. Come to think of it, Afghanistan was not lost in the last couple of months. Afghanistan was lost a long time ago. Through four American administrations and billions and billions of dollars spent, we never won that war. We went there with a clear vision of what we wanted to achieve, but as we settled there our mission changed from counterterrorism to nation building.
And I have to admit, America is not good at nation building if the populace does not want to be a part of the effort. Compare Afghanistan and Iraq with Germany and Japan after WWII. In the last two examples, America was able to build prosperous and democratic societies. But that happened because the people of those countries wanted to be a part of the effort and actually became an integral part of the process. But in Iraq and Afghanistan, people for whatever reason were never a part of the effort. These societies have been for a long time divided, with very weak governments riddled with incompetence and corruption.
I like the Powel doctrine, devised by General Colin Powel, who later became Secretary of State, when he commanded the first Gulf War: Go with significant and overwhelming force but, more importantly, have an exit strategy. In Afghanistan we fulfilled the first part, which is the overwhelming force. But we never thought of a reasonable and timely exit strategy. Each president postponed the eventual decision that one day we would leave.
There was a feeble hope that we could leave a strong and united Afghanistan. Our dreams of creating a democracy in Afghanistan have evaporated very early. Now the best we could do was to leave the country better than when we came. But gradually that hope evaporated, too. Government after government failed to unite the country. Corruption and ineptitude were the norm, no matter what government was in power. And over 20 years it was clear that there was no easy way out.
When you occupy a country, it becomes your baby. You become totally responsible for its welfare.
America spent an almost a trillion dollars trying to create a prosperous society and a competent military force. The Afghani army was relatively large and very well equipped, but it lacked the most important element for victory: the WILL to fight. I’ll use another adage: “You can take a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.”
The Afghani army and society collapsed like a deck of cards. When the Afghani president, who is supposed to be the Commander-in-Chief, fled the country, then it was extremely difficult, and almost impossible, to rally the troops to fight. That president was a perfect example of the whole society that crumpled from inside. The war was lost even before it started.
In the middle of the fog of what was shrouding Kabul, we watched in amazement the American troops conducting a courageous and commendable feat to ferry more than 120,000 people out of Afghanistan in just a couple of weeks. Come to think of it, this is like moving 10,000 cities the size of Effingham.
As we concentrate on the negatives, let us acknowledge the valiant and competent performance of our troops in very difficult circumstances. Also imagine, this happened while hundreds if not thousands of Islamic State-Khorasan known as ISIS-K fighters roaming Afghanistan and especially Kabul looking for a soft target to attack. And what would be a softer target than tens of thousands of Afghanis and thousands of American troops in the midst of a withdrawal.
Yes, the Taliban defeated the American trained and equipped Afghani troops. But think of the more than 100,000 Afghani who were extracted from that hell of place to start a new life with brighter future for them and their families.
When the fog disappears and the picture becomes clearer, it will be evident that America is still relevant and still in. After two decades of fighting for Afghanistan it was just time for the Afghanis to fight for their own country. It was clear that our rosy expectations and dreams for Afghanistan were not being realized. So, it was time to leave. And I totally agree the time to get out was now. Granted, it was messy, and it could have probably been conducted in a better way, but we are not even sure of that. What is important is that America did not forget those who helped her during the last 20 years.
For those who wrote America’s obituary, the rumors of America’s demise are totally and unequivocally wrong.
