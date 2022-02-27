On Aug. 2, 1990 Saddam Hussein, then Iraq’s dictator, invaded his neighboring smaller country, Kuwait. He claimed that Kuwait had always been a part of Iraq and did not have the right to be a sovereign nation. Within a few days Iraq occupied Kuwait then a few days later Saddam Hussein annexed Kuwait as the 19th Iraqi province. The United Nations condemned the attack and the annexation.
On Aug, 3, 1990, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 660 condemning the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and demanding that Iraq unconditionally withdraw all forces deployed in Kuwait. When Iraq refused to withdraw, the United States-led coalition forces launched a massive military assault with more than half a million fighters under the leadership of General Colin Powell, on Iraq and in a very short time, was able to free Kuwait.
Now, history is repeating itself but with a twist. In 2022, a Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, invades his neighboring peaceful country, Ukraine, claiming that Ukraine had been an integral part of Russia and did not have the right to exist as a sovereign nation. But this time, the United Nations could not condemn the invasion since the offending country has a Veto power at the UN Security Council. This time there is no Colin Powell and no United Nations approved counterattack to help Ukraine.
For certain, the calculations are totally different this time around since the attacking country is not only a permanent member of the Security Council which gives it a veto power but also is a nuclear superpower. This shows the failure of the United Nations which was established first and foremost to prevent such an invasion. The system is not logical nor fair. A system that allows the offending member to veto a Security Council resolution against it does not make any sense. There should be a change in the Security Council procedures in order to prevent any attacking entity from voting on the Security Council.
It is understood that the U.S. and the EU try to avoid confrontation with Russia in order to prevent a WWIII. It is also understood that since Ukraine is not a member of NATO or the European Union, it does not enjoy the protection provided to NATO members under article 5 of the NATO agreement. But could it be possible for the U.S. and the EU to send a defensive force to protect, for instance, Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital? That force could have been just for defense only without attacking any other countries. Was this idea even considered? This is important since from now on, every time Putin decides to attack a non-NATO country, the free world will continue to be paralyzed by the fear of starting a nuclear war. Putin knows these calculations and he exploits that hesitancy and that fear in order to control the narrative. As long as we will continue to be reluctant to face the Putin’s challenge, his behavior will not change.
The whole world is not sure of what Putin’s objectives are. Does he want to annex the whole country of Ukraine? Does he just want to install a puppet regime in that country?
It is not difficult to predict that Russia will eventually control the whole country of Ukraine. But in the process, Russia and Putin face international condemnation across the globe. Demonstrations all over the world, from Brazil to Canada to Australia to the U.S., even inside Russia itself, are denouncing the invasion. The sanctions threaten the Russian economy which is shrinking in spite of the increased oil and gas production. The Russian ruble is at its lowest level ever at 85 rubles per U.S. Dollar. Most of the European countries have blocked their airspace to the Russian airplanes. So, what is Putin expecting from this adventure? Time will tell that he is not the genius, as some called him, after all.
One of the major contentions between the West and Russia is how to win the hearts and the minds of people across the globe. In this sphere, Russia is not winning at all. Actually, it is losing. The public sentiments all over the world is turning against Russia and Putin. So, perhaps, Putin may win this first fight but on the long run, it is very likely that he will not win the war.
