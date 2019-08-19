Israel prides itself on being the only democracy in the Middle East, and this is true. The Israeli democracy is a very vibrant one that encompasses a wide spectrum of opinions and ideas. This is the reason why most parties do not get a majority in the election and any prime minister has to find other parties that are willing to collaborate with the PM to form a government.
Earlier this year in the Israeli parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s party won more seats than other parties, but that was not enough for him to form a new government. He tried to find other parties to join his to form a government, but he was not able to. Therefore, the election will be repeated on Sept. 17, hoping that a party or a coalition of different parties may have the majority to form a government.
Israel is used to have different points of view. In the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, there are some Arab and Muslim members who have diametrically opposed points of view compared to the ultra-Orthodox members of the same legislative body. Actually, some of the Israeli newspapers, such as Haaretz, have radical opinions that are more critical of Israel than most of Israel's critics.
Therefore, it was somewhat perplexing to hear that the Netanyahu government prevented two American Congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, from entering Israel. Yes, the two congresswomen, have an anti-Israeli stand. But that is not unusual. There are many politicians in many parts of the world who have equally strong stand against Israel but have not been prevented from entering Israel.
The question is what is Israel afraid of?
These two congresswomen will not have any palpable impact on Israeli policy or its standing in the world. So, why should the Israeli government prevent them from entering Israel? This is shortsightedness. This episode actually shrinks Israel more and enhances congresswomen Omar and Tlaib more.
Is Israel, the dominating power in the Middle East with approximately 200 nuclear heads, afraid of two insignificant American congresswomen? All of a sudden, it appears that the insignificant congresswomen became very significant and the omnipotently strong Israel appeared somewhat less strong. Now Israel has lost and Tlaib and Omar have won. On August 18, Haartez newspaper declared: “Two American lawmakers helped reveal the truth about Israel to their country and the world. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar should be thanked for this.”
Democracy means a healthy debate and conversation between different points of view. The views can be radical or extreme but still this what democracy means. It has been said repeatedly that “democracy is messy.” Yes, it is messy since it allows different, and sometimes opposing, views to interact freely. So, when a democratic country prevents the other opinions from being said, democracy is diminished.
The quote, "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it," is what democracy means. And in a vibrant democracy like Israel, there is no place to prevent people with hostile points of view from entering the country. This is very common in Arab countries. It is common in Arab countries to prevent those with opposing political views from having a forum to state their position and clarify their point of view. Arab governments have a low threshold and low tolerance for opposing views. And those who challenge that dictatorial system are penalized heavily for their transgression.
By preventing Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar from entering Israel, Israel has robbed itself from the bragging rights of being a vibrant democracy. Democracies do not silence the opposition, they listen, discuss, argue, disagree and try to convince the other side. But eliminating the other point of view or discarding other ideas do not help in furthering the cause for democracy. Escaping from confronting opposing points of view do not protect the status quo. We should understand that others may have a valid rationale of having the other points of view. And that is the essence of democracy which is to allow different views to have a forum and a space in the political discourse.
Democracies always thrive when there is a healthy debate between opposing points of view, when each side respects the other in spite of being on the opposite ends of any political, social or scientific issue. To promote democracy means that we should accept and really welcome those who would differ with us and not only those who agree with us.
