There are some activists in this country who seem to be very intent on changing the meaning of words, and dare I say pronouns too, that are used in our lexicon. Some people appear to be consumed with redefining them, along with transforming beliefs and traditions. Considering the fact that I love linguistics, this is very troubling to me.
I think it’s important to ponder why this is happening, and the possible motivations. Why are they wanting to change what has been the established norms for centuries? Why do they want to control speech? And who made them the arbiters of what is true or false? How many times have they gotten things wrong?
And now we have learned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has come forward to announce the Disinformation Governance Board with Nina Jankowicz heading it up. Could the timing of this announcement have something to do with the Elon Musk purchase of Twitter? If you’re following these developments, you also may not believe the stated purpose for this board that is coming from HHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkus. Is it to track foreigners and cartels? Hmmm? And what does he mean by saying they’ll be using “best practices?” He never really defined what those are. It may sound good, but that’s all part of their use of language. That is, to put the best spin on their agenda.
We all need to separate what the difference is between facts and opinion. Can we trust who the fact-finders are? Why do they want to stifle debate with those who might disagree?
I think words and their meaning are important. Below are some words and their definitions from dictionary.com that, in my personal opinion, are behind some of the reasons why this is happening and what has resulted, such as those who have experienced being canceled or banned from social media. It seems to be very one-sided. They’re the ones who have expressed opinions that differ from progressive ideology.
I believe these attacks on free speech are truly one of the biggest existential threats to the First Amendment and yes, even our democracy. It’s not climate change or parents at school board meetings who’ve been branded as domestic terrorists by our government.
It’s also ironic that they claim to be the ones who want to protect democracy. Yet they are the ones tearing up our Constitution, tearing down our institutions (and statues), ignoring our current immigration crisis, not wanting our police to enforce our laws and district attorneys who won’t prosecute.
The words that come to mind when it comes to describing these breaches are ...
Insidious -
1. intended to entrap or beguile,
2. stealthily, treacherous or deceitful,
3. operating or proceeding in an inconspicuous or seemingly harmless way, but actually with grave effect.
Depraved -
1. to make morally bad or evil
2. corrupt
Diabolical -
1. having the qualities of a devil, devilish, fiendish
2. pertaining to, or actuated by a devil
Now before some of you get totally offended or “triggered” by these words and their definitions, please hear me out!
Another good saying is “Facts don’t care about your feelings.”
The truth is there are a lot of charlatans out there. While I’m at it, I’ll provide the definition for charlatan, too. It is ...
1. a person who pretends or claims to have more knowledge or skill than he or she possesses (proper use of pronouns!);
2. a quack
We must learn to discern who is telling the truth. Then we will be able to make our decision on which person would be our best representative on policies that we care about. We need more policies that are practical and workable, and not just vote for someone who is the lesser of two evils.
Many in government seem to have lost the realization that they are supposed to be the servants of the American people. It should be a noble pursuit, not a life-long profession. The truth is, some have found ways to enrich themselves and their families during their time in office.
We need to have strong, principled people, especially when they have been given power over the people to make decisions that affect us all. They also have the power to appoint unelected people to serve in their Cabinet and major federal and/or state agencies that can also have a major impact on our lives.
This is why we need an informed electorate. This is where the media plays an extremely important role, too. There should be no bias or favoritism. At least that’s what used to be taught in journalism school! They’re supposed to be fair, honest and objective in their analysis. They’re supposed to hold our elected, and yes even unelected government officials to account. This is how it’s supposed to work. But many feel we have lost our way. Accountability and responsibility for their words and actions is something we don’t see that much of anymore. This even applies to our whole culture, for that matter! Lawlessness is all around. It’s been excused or tolerated.
I’ll end with Greek philosopher Plato (424 BC-345 BC) who was the first great critic of democracy, who was not so willing to praise democracy’s influence on Athenian society. According to Plato, the democratic freedom praised by Pericles is nothing but anarchy, tolerance is acceptance of evil, depravity, and lawlessness — and the political equality of citizens is only a pretense, because despite everything, power rests in the hands of a narrow elite that is remarkably skillful at manipulating public opinion and at the same time immoral and incompetent in matters of crucial importance for the state (Plato, The Republic, Book VIII [557a –564a]
Does this sound familiar, 2,500 years later? Remember what Benjamin Franklin said, we were founded as a Constitutional Republic ... if we can keep it!
