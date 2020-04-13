During this trying time I’m choosing to share my thoughts, which are backed up by the teachings I’ve received through my Christian faith. I hope it serves as a reminder to believers. May it also be a help for non-believers to better understand us.
We are taught that God is in control.
As Padre Pio said, "Pray, hope & don't worry!" Surrender to God’s will. However, that’s easier said than done. It definitely takes a conscious effort on our part.
Let’s ponder the fact that if there had been no Passion, there would have not been a Resurrection! What looked like a defeat, was actually a triumph over evil. Without suffering, there is no victory. Ask what our medical workers, our first responders and our military heroes' feelings are about that! Fighting to help save people’s lives is a noble calling.
This can also be a great time to rethink and reset our priorities. Staying firm and strong throughout the trials in life, shows we know how to love ourselves and others! Jesus showed His love for us, not just by His preaching and teaching, but also by His submitting and enduring His suffering on the cross for our redemption. He didn’t just teach us by His Words, but by His actions too. That’s how we know if anyone truly loves us. Words must be backed up with actions. Talk is cheap! We have to walk the walk, as they say. Jesus expects that of us.
Suffering is the way to sainthood.
Offer it up, as our parents used to tell us. Don't let suffering go to waste. It is redemptive when we unite it with Christ’s. And no one I know has suffered the extreme measures like Jesus did. It was accomplished as the way to reconcile sinners with the Father. Jesus was the perfect sacrifice. True love is sacrifice. His was death on a cross. As Scripture also tells us, “There is no greater love than to lay one’s life down for another.” And He didn’t blame others. He said, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.” They didn’t take Jesus’ life. He offered it freely.
As scripture also tells us, St Paul said, “Rejoice in our sufferings.” That’s hard to do! How could we possibly be happy in our sufferings? Because it has a purpose. Jesus said during His prayerful agony in the garden of Gethsemane before He was arrested, “The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. Yet not My will, but Yours be done.” We say this every time we pray the Lord’s Prayer ... ”Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven”.
"Repent & believe" is what Jesus said with His first public preaching after He was baptized by John the Baptist. Let this be a wake up call for the whole world! People don't always think about these things when all is well and everything’s going great. But when suffering happens, it can result in many turning to God. Too bad we need a "kick in the butt" to realize this!
I also want to make this more secular point. I recently saw a good sign made for a mountain climber who was going through a difficult medical treatment. The sign of encouragement said, “The best view comes after the difficult climb.” And I would say whatever the outcome, we will be rewarded, if not in this life, but in the next.
So our faith, hope and trust will get us through this. There is a Light at the end of the tunnel. Spring is the perfect time of year to reflect on new life and renewal. Do not let this trying time cause us to doubt or despair. These feelings are from the underworld, to put it lightly. Don’t give in to these destructive thoughts.
So let’s love more, forgive more and trust more. By doing so, we will receive the crown of glory in the end. This is our Christian faith.
