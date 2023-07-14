Once again, I have felt compelled to react and respond to an opinion column written by Jim Shultz with the headline “America’s latest fake morality crisis: Mrs. Doubtfire,” that was in the July 11 Effingham Daily News. (Shultz, an occasional CNHI columnist, is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center in Lockport, New York.)
Where do I begin? My mind is flooded with thoughts. Let’s start with the analogy he used in the beginning where he compared “America’s self-appointed morality police” was like watching a frog jumping from one lily pad to another, always looking for something new. I’m slightly paraphrasing, but you need this context. Sounds like projection to me.
I acknowledge he has a right to have an opinion under the 1st Amendment of our Constitution concerning free speech. I would only wish the “self-appointed, supposedly tolerant, virtue-signaling enforcers” would offer those with opposing views the same right to be respected and heard, without them having a fear of being cancelled or being called bigots.
I would like to offer an analogy of my own, also using a frog as the subject. Many of us have heard the one about a frog being put in a pot full of water on the stove. The frog is fine for a while. But ever so slowly, the heat is increased to where by the time it’s boiling, the frog doesn’t realize it’s too late to jump out to save him or herself. I have to use the right pronoun for the frog, even though it doesn’t matter to the point of the story. A little sarcasm on my part, maybe?
My take of his opinion was that people were making a mountain out of a molehill when reacting negatively to drag queens. He used the movie Mrs. Doubtfire as an example of how “harmless” it is, even comical how men dressing as women in front of young children can be. However, the plot in the movie showed Mrs. Doubtfire had good intentions towards those kids. He wanted to be a positive influence on them. There was no sexual innuendo involved.
Mr. Shultz must be living in denial of the fact that our culture, over a fairly long period of time, has been inundated with continuous and confusing messages regarding gender and sexual ideology, that frankly defies science and biology. Not to mention the social norms we’ve been taught from traditional religious beliefs.
We just finished June, where everyone was expected to not only affirm and accept, but even celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month. I have seen videos where revelers have chanted “We’re coming for your kids.” I have seen public nudity celebrated at these events. Even at the White House, where chests that have been surgically reconstructed were exposed. “I’m not lying,” as some of our elected officials have said, who will remain nameless. Are these actions innocent and harmless? How far down have we sunk in this debauchery?
These radical ideologies are being taught in many of our public universities that has even, over time, trickled down to our grammar schools. It has infected our government agencies and even our military. Now our businesses are being graded as to their DEI score. This stands for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Sounds good at first, right? The diversity of thought, fairness and inclusion doesn’t seem to apply to everyone though.
Most everyday Americans would like to go to a sporting event, a concert, movie or play, or even just to shop for goods and NOT be exposed to an ideology they are uncomfortable with. They want to be able to go about their lives not being proselytized. The other side doesn’t like or want Christians preaching to them, right? Prayer and the Bible has already been taken out of our public schools. But now they accuse us of book-banning when most common sense parents obviously don’t want sexually inappropriate or explicit books in our grammar school libraries. We prefer to keep the children innocent as long as possible. Even music and movies have age-related ratings, so why the “fake morality crisis” from the Left?
I just heard a report on the radio this morning about a bill being presented in our own state of Illinois, where a person can change their gender on their birth certificate. I hope that doesn’t pass.
The party that tells us we need to follow the science doesn’t seem to follow their own advice when it comes to this or the climate, or the Corona virus. I think we Americans are the ones hearing something unbelievable every day. I don’t want to live in their liberal utopia. I think they are severely misguided on many fronts. For those so-inclined, please take a moment to read 2 Peter 2 in the New Testament.
Editor’s note: Capitol News Illinois reported that under Illinois House Bill 9, which took effect July 1, individuals will no longer need a medical professional to affirm they have undergone gender reassignment surgery or other clinical treatment in order to change their gender on their birth certificate. Once the change takes effect, they simply have to submit a statement expressing their intention to change their gender classification.
