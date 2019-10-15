I think the one thing everyone can agree on is that the dissension in our country is very troubling. However, it’s not the first time in our nation’s history we’ve been at odds with each other.
I believe misinformation has been at an all time high. Even the media is split on how the news is presented to us. Are they not teaching objectivity in journalism school anymore? Or are they using their platforms to advance certain agendas? The line between straight news versus analysis has been blurred. I believe that’s obviously the case in many outlets.
I see the mean-spirited personal attacks and protests coming from some of our politicians and unelected deep state officials, too. False accusations, anonymous leakers, distortion of the facts are sadly very commonplace now. How could we change this?
If we could only change …
Hubris into humility. Fighting into forgiveness. Retribution into reconciliation. Contention into compliance. Resistance into a respite.
Then we can turn …
Ignorance into intelligence. Rudeness into respect. Cruelty into congeniality. Destruction into docility.
Calamity into calmness. Hatred into harmony. Trouble into a truce. Persecutors into peacemakers. Onslaughts into order. Disorder into deliverance. Uproar into unity. Animosity into accord. Violence into virtue. Strife into success. Selfishness into sweetness.
Oh, if only this were true! We do have it in ourselves to overcome this negativity.
Also, don’t confuse meekness with weakness. Meekness is defined as being humbly patient and docile, submitting to authority and the rule of law. It also means being open and receptive to other people’s feelings. It’s putting yourself in the other person’s shoes and trying to understand why they’re upset.
When someone is lashing out at you, normally our first human inclination is to be on the defensive and counter-attack them. However, this usually just escalates the situation. I’m not saying we should give in to any hostility, but we can remain calmly firm in our convictions and deeply held beliefs in non-violent ways. In other words, don’t return insult with injury.
However, that’s easier said than done. It takes maturity and experience to develop that kind of strength of character. Remaining calm when everything around you is falling apart is an achievement, not a weakness!
It’s all about conquering anger and frustration. It’s learning self-control. Learning how to fight perceived injustices in a more positive way. I remain hopeful that more of our young people who are demonstrating and protesting will learn these coping skills. Also, everyone should know there are consequences to our speech and actions. Lashing out and having temper tantrums as adults will get you nowhere, except maybe arrested! Jane Fonda recently was arrested for her climate change protests, and she claims it as a badge of honor. I don’t think so!
I commend Ellen DeGeneres for reaffirming her “Be kind to everyone” response after she took a lot of heat for sitting with George W. Bush at a recent sporting event. Somehow I hope and pray we will all find a way to air our disagreements, yet still allow each other’s point of view to not hurt our relationships with family, friends, co-workers and our other fellow citizens. Our country’s unity is at stake!
According to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we only have about 12 more years to overcome our earthly challenges in order to save the world!! Hmmm? She wants us to change our habits on what we should eat, what cars we should drive, how we heat or cool our homes and how we build them, and even if we should procreate! I say we should save our planet AND the children, not scare them!
I believe I heard a psychiatric association has designated a new disorder named eco-anxiety. What are we doing to our kids and ourselves? I just wanted to write about making a change in how we conduct ourselves as we interact with one another, yet in a way that will not infringe on our personal freedoms. We can’t lose our rights of free speech and peaceful assembly and especially our free exercise of religion. These are our God-given rights.
And I say our founding fathers knew God’s way is the right way! May His Will Be Done.
