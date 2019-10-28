I was deeply touched by the column by Harry Reynolds on Saturday, Oct. 26, “He was my grandson. On his 79th day, he died.”
Having myself lost both my parents, my husband and a son, I can relate to his grief. The question at the end of his column, asking for a cosmic explanation, was intriguing and it can defy explanation. Maybe I can attempt to explain how I dealt with these life and death questions.
It’s actually somewhat common that men are unwilling to share their thoughts and emotions. Women are much more inclined to vocalize them. Men have a tendency to hold it in. But Mr. Reynolds has a flair for writing down his thoughts and sharing them with us on this Opinion Page. I was told if you’re having trouble verbalizing your thoughts, a helpful alternative is to write them down. It can be very therapeutic.
I sought help with the grief support groups that are locally available to everyone through St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. There’s another support group that meets weekly year-round at St. Anthony church. It is open to people of any faith, denomination, or no church affiliation at all. Grief from the loss of a loved one touches everyone at some point in their life, regardless. I went for a while and it helped me immensely to be with others who could relate to what we were all experiencing. I found I was not alone in my grief.
However, men were scarce at these gatherings. I don’t know if that’s how they’ve been raised. Boys are told not to be a “crybaby” and “suck it up, be tough.” Yet they have feelings too. Tears of grief, I was told, can be very healing.
I learned there are different stages of grief that are common, yet unique to each individual, mainly according to their sequential order and length of time spent in each stage. Initially, it’s shock and denial. Even when you may have known ahead of time that an impending death was coming, it’s hard to believe when it happens. You may want to deny the reality of the loss at some level, in order to avoid the pain. Shock actually provides one with emotional protection from being overwhelmed all at once.
Once the reality eventually sets in, there can be pain and regret. You may want to blame yourself, asking the “woulda, coulda, shoulda” questions. You can become frustrated when you painfully realize the suffering and death of a loved one, in reality, is beyond our control.
It’s not unusual for some to blame God and ask, “Why?” Isn’t He supposed to be the Creator and author of life? Why does He let these bad things happen? These are the eternal questions and often make us turn our thoughts to the supernatural. We have to cling to our trust and reliance on our faith and the hope of the promised afterlife. We’ve all heard people tell us they’re in a “better place.” I read several books on these topics after my losses, trying to understand that which is elusive. Yet we know death and taxes are the only two unavoidable things in life.
Scripture says God giveth and taketh and there is a season (and a reason) for every purpose. Other common stages are anger and bargaining with God. You can be desperate to “make a deal” with Him, if only He could bring that loved one back. During this time of reflection we can also experience some loneliness and depression. One suggestion that stayed with me is that we’re all entitled to spend some time “sitting on the pity pot” ... but only for 15 minutes at a time! Then you have to recognize it, get up and distract yourself with another activity, so you don’t become stuck and become unable to function at all. You can revisit the pity pot every day, but it must have limits.
Eventually you become mentally, emotionally and physically functional enough to become accepting of the loss and begin to reconstruct your life without that loved one. The good memories can and will sustain you, even if for some, they were very brief, as in the loss of a child. Some memories will prompt a relapse of grief, such as their birthday, their death anniversary, or even hearing a song. That’s okay and it will happen even years after the loss. It means we loved and cared about them.
It just goes to show how much of an impact every life has on others. That’s why I’m pro-life. Some babies are wanted, some aren’t, according to our current social mindset. Life should not be a disposable thing of our own choosing. Some premeeies who are wanted receive life-saving medical attention. Others don’t get that chance, even when they’re a viable fetus. They get a pre-natal death sentence instead.
No matter the difficulties, every person, (yes I said person!) born and unborn deserves a chance at life. If you can’t provide for the child, there are others willing to help. There are other options, like adoption, instead of terminating a pregnancy.
Sadly, some of our state legislators are determined to make Illinois the abortion destination for the Midwest. Many grieve for the loss of those babies too.
I don’t know if I gave a full cosmic explanation, but if anything, hopefully, I provided some food for thought on the ironies and sometimes inexplicable realities of life and death.
