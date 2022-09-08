I would like to clear up a couple of misconceptions about the Catholic Church and its teachings. Certain things are being said that have really been sticking in my craw. I’d like to think I know enough about my faith in order to set the record straight. We have some, dare I say in name only, so-called Catholic politicians, who are completely misguided about their faith’s teachings.
Case in point is Nancy Pelosi. She was at the University of California’s Mission Bay campus in San Francisco on Aug. 26. It was what they called a Roundtable for Women on Reproductive Health.
One question … Is ending the life of your unborn child considered reproductive health? It’s kind of an oxymoron to me. You’re obstructing or outright stopping reproduction, and it’s obviously not healthcare for the unborn child! In some circumstances, it’s even unhealthy for the mother, too, when there are side effects and/or complications, due to her choosing to participate in any “reproductive health” practices.
And this group who met in California were also purposefully, yet probably unknowingly, particularly specifying women. I would think this is against their non-binary woke term of calling them pregnant persons! This just shows the madness, the foolishness, the inconsistency and the hypocrisy of their claims. They are experts at distorting our language.
It’s also how these politicians name their bills, which makes no sense, or it’s named in a way to disguise what’s really in it. Or it will not do as it claims, such as the Inflation Reduction Act. That just passed on a completely partisan vote (like Obamacare) and signed into law at the federal level.
Or the so-called Worker’s Rights Amendment 1 for our Illinois state constitution, that will be on the ballot Nov 8. The more you learn about this, you realize it’s another misleading name to bring people over to their way of thinking. But it is fooling you. It will just be affecting another huge tax and spend increase, we will lose more freedoms, and make government unaccountable for changes to their practices. This is the opinion I’ve come to. But I encourage you to not just take my word for it. Do your own research. It will also very likely force more businesses to move out of our state, too, if it passes. Please vote NO on this amendment. But I digress.
Anyway, Speaker of the House Pelosi was quoted as saying at this meeting, “It’s sinful. It’s wrong that they would be able to say to women what they think women should be doing with their lives and their bodies. But it’s sinful, the injustice of it all.” She also specifically singled out low-income women of color.
It made me think about when she comes face to face with Jesus, will she continue to stand by her claims or would she recant? I believe it’s fair to say His idea of sin and injustice is different than hers, and so is the Catholic church’s. She’s literally telling women to become their own gods. I decide. I choose.
Another thing I saw on TV that bothered me was a video clip of Sen. Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate, giving a speech that specifically threatened two US Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, after the decision to overturn Roe.
“You will reap the whirlwind” was one of those threats, which is against the law, but there were no repercussions for him or the protestors outside the justice’s homes.
Now I know Sen. Schumer is Jewish, not Catholic. But someone holding a sign next to him on his right, said Abortion is a Catholic Value. Oh my, how wrong is that?! Nothing is further from the truth! Abortion is what the Catholic Church calls one of the non-negotiables. Pope Francis even likened abortion as being like “hiring a hit man” to take someone out.
So don’t believe everything your hear from these unfaithful Catholics. Yes, that’s what they are. They are poor examples and excuses of the Catholic faith. That may sound harsh, but the truth is sometimes hard to hear.
I’m not perfect, I’m not their judge. We Catholics and other Christian’s believe that Jesus will be our Just Judge in the end. President Joe Biden is included in this group, also. He speaks about the “soul” of our nation. He, and those others I mentioned, should be concerned about their own souls and how their words and actions are leading others astray!
Please know that Catholics believe we are all God’s children. We do pray that all souls go to heaven. It’s conversion and repentance that is required.
