I’ve had many conversations about this pandemic with family, friends and even strangers, such as when I’m waiting in the check-out line at the store – while wearing a mask and socially-distanced! It’s obvious that many people are more concerned than ever over their physical health. Some are more fearful and paranoid than others. Actually this is somewhat understandable after having dealt with this pandemic and the government-imposed lockdowns for the past year. Many of us know someone who has contracted the virus. Not all, but some have even died. Mainly, the elderly with co-morbidities have been the victims.
Another aspect, and the subsequent fallout from these health restrictions imposed on us in the name of physical safety are that many of us have experienced job losses from the shutdown. So besides the physical health concerns, we have many people who have had their financial “health” affected as well.
In addition to our physical and financial well-being, these concerns have also caused a strain on our mental health. We’ve had to learn how to deal with these additional worries. We’ve had to adapt to all the demanding work, school and lifestyle changes and restrictions. The isolation of not being able to be with each other can cause depression. It can be either self-imposed because of fear, or some have forced the distancing on us.
Do we also really need to hear the media give us the infection rate and death count every day? Will the news media and politicians ever bring us some realistically hopeful and fact-based positive news? It’s out there. Numbers are coming down from what I hear. I heard on the radio that Illinois now has a 2.5% Covid positivity rate. The IDPH website states there is a 98% recovery rate. By contrast, the unemployment rate in Illinois, as of January was 7.7%, so by those statistics, there are greater odds that you’ll be unemployed than catching Covid.
It is a sad state of affairs if the focus is always on the negative. Never let a crisis go to waste, as they say. This has been especially hard on our children’s mental health, too. We need to show them we’ll get through this.
While all of what we’ve gone through is important for physical safety reasons, and is for our own good as they tell us, what also concerns me is how many of us seem to be overlooking one more additional thing. Besides our physical, financial and mental well-being, the other focus of concern should be that of our spiritual health. It is true that our bodies and souls are both in need of care and healing. However, we must also remind ourselves that our bodies are temporary. Our souls are eternal. The state of our souls could be in danger as well! No one really likes to hear or talk about that.
But just as we are dealing with many potentially deadly outbreaks and diseases, we should also be mindful of the deadly spiritual consequences of neglecting the health of our souls too! We can worry about physically dying, but then what? I guess it depends on your beliefs, as to whether or not there’s an afterlife.
I’ve noticed most of us are very self-absorbed with our physical health and gone out of our way to comply with these restrictions in order to protect our bodies from any chance of infection. But do we do the same for our souls? Our souls can be infected with deadly sin. Acquiring this spiritual awareness, and being committed to practicing safeguards for our soul should be a priority for us also. There are many physical and spiritual dangers out there. Be aware of it all, and stay vigilant in any and everything!
