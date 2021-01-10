Politics have caused all of us to be bombarded with inflammatory comments from both sides of the aisle. If we’re honest, we should all be able to agree on that.
So what more could my commentary add to the mix? I certainly do not want to risk my health, reputation or safety by issuing comments that may cause harm to myself or any other fellow American. Yet this is where we are. The cancel culture is alive and well.
Can the Democrats actually say with a straight face that none of them have ever been responsible for any vile words or actions? As Jesus said, “He who is without sin cast the first stone.”
He called the Pharisees hypocrites, too, because they were so sanctimonious, but were lacking charity towards their neighbor. So what would Jesus think of the mess we’ve made of our democratic republic of self-governance? There’s been lots of slander and bearing false witness.
Now, I could add my voice to all the people who are finger-pointing and participating in the blame game. But I think neither side wants to hear or believe what the other side has to say. Joe Biden claims his top priority is to unify the country. However, he has a strange way of showing it when in his next breath he is insulting half of the country.
Do I also want to expound on what we’re seeing with the big tech oligarchs permanently suspending accounts on their social platforms, with the justification that, in their opinion, it’s dangerous and inflammatory speech? Who made them the arbiters of what should be considered hate speech? Thomas Jefferson is credited with this wise quote, “Error of opinion may be tolerated, where reason can be free to combat it.” However, is civil discourse and debate a thing of the past? Are people even capable of listening to reason?
A case in point is what happened recently to newly elected U.S. Rep. Mary Miller. She made, what some believe, was the major mistake of using a quote from Adolf Hitler. It seems to me that I’ve heard the Hitler or Nazi reference being used more by Democrats with no push back, but I digress.
Rep. Miller said Hitler had ONE thing right, “Whoever has the youth, has the future.” I believe it’s true that Socialists/Marxists believe they need to control the thoughts of everyone, starting at a young age, in their schools and indoctrination camps. They need to control all areas of the news, sports, entertainment and social media. The party or state becomes their religion. Is this sounding all too familiar? Collectivism vs individualism is the battle right now. Group think is now being demanded. Contrary opinions are being silenced, by shaming or even being punished. It’s pretty scary stuff, if you ask me.
We need to know history or we will repeat the mistakes of the past. The bottom line is, I believe Rep. Miller did NOT need to apologize for speaking about the past, if it applies to the present. And even if it contained elements of truth that came from an evil and murderous dictator, he was revealing his devious ways of indoctrination. Get the youth to believe in our ideology so they can continue it into perpetuity!
And on another note, I stand with our police who are now in the midst of being stripped of the way they do their jobs, if this HB 163 in our state legislature passes under the guise of police “reform.” If you agree this will make things worse, please contact your state representatives.
I’ve touched on several subjects and I could say more, but instead I’ll close with a quote from the “Darkest Hour” movie, where during World War II Winston Churchill said, “It’s hard to reason (negotiate) with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!”
Is it too late for us? Don’t know if the Democrats would understand that, but I can say for myself and for many others, this is how conservatives feel. Squeezed and trapped!
I hate to end on this serious note, but there’s one more quote I’d like to share, that everyone, including our press people, should also take to heart.
“If the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent, we may be led like sheep to the slaughter.” George Washington.
